Massive Huntsman Spider Devours Possum in Hotel Room, Horrified Guest's Photo Goes Viral
Justine Latton took to social media to share photos of the horrifying moment when the arachnoid was seen devouring the tiny marsupial.
The killer spider | Image credit: Facebook
A guest to a ski lodge in Tasmania, Australia's Mount Field National Park was in for the scare of his life when he bore witness to a massive huntsman spider devouring a tiny possum right in front of his eyes.
The man's wife, Justine Latton took to social media to share photos of the horrifying moment when the arachnoid was seen devouring the tiny marsupial. The photos show the spider clinging on to the hotel door with the tiny possum in its mouth. The image has since then, gone viral.
The images garnered varied replies on the Facebook group Tasmanian Insects and Spiders where Latton had shared the images. While some were genuinely shocked, others were not that convinced.
One user posted, "This looks set up. Both of them are dead, right? Are huntsmen even capable of biting through that? Les alone the spider web coming out of its back?" while another posted, "That is a damn big Huntsman and quite death-defying to hang off the wall like this while holding onto dinner."
Talking to People magazine, Justine said that it was one of the biggest huntsman spiders that her husband Adam had seen, adding Tasmanian pygmy possums are the smallest of the pygmy possums.
As for what happened after her husband took the photo, Justine revealed that the spider and the possum had to be caught and released outside.
Notably, huntsman spiders are named so because of their speed and mode of hunting. While their diet consists primarily of insects and other invertebrates, and occasionally small skinks and geckos, the Tasmania incident was a rare moment caught on camera.
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Renault Triber Unveiled in India, Gets 7 Seats and a Modular Cabin
- KTM RC 125 ABS launched at Rs 1.47 Lakh in India
- Can You Trust Facebook’s Libra Cryptocurrency? Initial Regulatory Indicators Aren’t Exactly Positive
- Ranveer Singh Gets Litigation Warning from WWE Wrestler Brock Lesnar's Advocate Paul Heyman
- This DC Modified Mahindra Marazzo Can Make a Luxury Private Jet Shy
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s