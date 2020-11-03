Massive Mural Featuring President Trump’s 20,000 Lies Resurrected as Giant Wall of Art in Soho

A new mosaic installation has come-up in Soho which consists of 20,000 lies told by US President Donald Trump, which is now on display in New York city. The installation fashions together 20,000 misleading and false statements from Trump into a 100-foot long mural made from his quotes.

The lies included in the mural were all fact checked by The Washington Post.

The new art installation called the ‘Wall of Lies’ which looks like a multicoloured post-it notes is the second iteration as the earlier original exhibit was defaced by vandals in Brooklyn, New York. After the mural in Brooklyn was defaced, its creators have installed a new one on a chain-link fence at Lafayette and Grand streets in Soho in Manhattan. Mural in Soho:

The mosaic was displayed in Brooklyn outside Radio Free Brooklyn, an independent radio broadcaster in Bushwick. It drew media attention and even a visit from New York Senator Chuck Schumer, but it was defiled by vandals with pro-Trump slogans which include ‘Vote for Trump or Die,’ and ‘Stand back and stand by’.

The public art piece is a collaboration by Bushwick artist Phil Buehler and Tom Tenney, executive director of Radio Free Brooklyn. It was Tenney’s idea initially to do a 24/7 reading broadcast of all Trump's lies during the week before the election. But due to the pandemic, the marathon radio event had to be stalled and Buehler suggested turning the idea into a public display.

The lies featured in the mural are colour coded by topics and are listed in chronological order signifying the misleading statements Trump said during his term in office. Topics include Immigration, Russia, taxes, Coronavirus and more.

Not willing to let that act of vandalism silence them, the creators held a fundraiser to remount the exhibit in Soho, which is twice the size than the one in Brooklyn. The new installation at Soho will remain up till Election Day, November 3.