Massive Sunspot Twice the Size of Earth is Facing Our Home Planet

Celestial events are always interesting to witness and most recently we are witnessing a gigantic sunspot that has grown equal to twice the size of Earth. The sunspot has reportedly doubled its diameter in 24 hours, and it is pointed right at our planet. The magnetic field surrounding sunspot AR3038 has the potential to blast M-class solar flares toward our planet, according to Tony Phillips, the author of SpaceWeather.com.

Sunspots are described as dark patches on the sun’s surface where powerful magnetic fields are created by the flow of electric charges from the sun’s plasma. However, these magnetic fields suddenly snap as well. Soon after the snap, the sunspots release energy launching bursts of radiation called solar flares. The solar flares generate explosive jets of solar material called coronal mass ejections (CMEs).

To give you an idea of how significant this stellar event could be we should understand how solar flares affect us. When a solar flare hits our planet’s upper atmosphere, the X-rays and ultraviolet radiation from them ionise atoms. This makes it impossible for high-frequency radio waves to bounce off them and create a so-called radio blackout. Hence we could be looking at an upcoming radio blackout.

According to Live Science, radio blackouts occur over the areas on Earth that are lit by the sun while a flare is underway. The report adds that such blackouts are classified from R1 to R5 arranged in the ascending order of severity. It is not only radio blackouts that might result from the upcoming CME. There are some harmless or even spectacular events as well that may result from this solar flare. As Space.com reports that we might even witness colourful auroras.

However, Space.com reports that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA’s) Space Weather Prediction Centre, which is responsible for monitoring solar flares and other outbursts, has not issued any current aurora alerts for Earth. On rare occasions, CMEs can disturb essential infrastructure like satellites or power lines, reports Space.com

