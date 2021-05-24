Yummy 'Maach?': MasterChef Australia Contestant Cooks Traditional 'Macher Jhol', Impresses Judges

An Australia-based woman who has her roots in Bangladesh takes the simple Bengali dish all the way to cooking-reality show MasterChef Australia. Her quintessential Bengali dishes have helped her make it through the top positions in the show. Mother to two, Kishwar Chowdhary is a homemaker who is taking authentic Bangali cuisine to the world level. With her mother’s recipes as inspiration, the 38-year-old is wowing the judges and viewers with her culinary skills.

Recently, she caught attention for whipping a simple Bengali dish ‘Macher Jhol’ or fish curry on the show and seems to have mesmerised the judges.She gave her own twist to the simple Bengali recipe which is traditionally made withfried fish, dunked in soupy gravy made with vegetables. She prepared Barramundi fish in a tomato curry and served it with a Bean and Chingri Bhorta (mashed beans and prawns) and Jeera Rice.

In the previous episode, she came up with her version of Bengali beef patties with tomato tamarind chutney.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, “This dish takes me straight into the heart of Chandichowk in Dhaka."

Dhaka Tribune quoted Kishwar, saying, “The Bengali cuisine that I carry with me has been passed down from generation to generation. I’ve always taken a little creative license with it."

With the aim to introduce Bengali cuisine to people all across the globe, she is drawing flavours from the region to the forefront through her simple yet delectable twists of local recipes. She started her journey on the show with drool-worthy Sardines in Green Mango Broth served with Black Lentils, Beetroot and Blood Orange Bhorta. She always kept fish as the main ingredient and served traditional recipes with a little twist. Besides this, she made comfort home-style simple food her strength and produced dishes such as Barramundi with Quail Broth, Chingri Bhorta (mashed prawns), classic Bengali Pulao Korma and the humble Maach Bhaja (fish fry) on the show.

