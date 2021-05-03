Masterchef Australia Judge Gary Mehigan Recounts Eating Chole Bhature in Delhi, Hopes India Recovers Soon

As India is witnessing an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases, donations, well wishes and prayers are pouring from all across the world. While actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has recently set up a fundraiser, former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar urged his fans and followers to support India. Hollywood singer Mary Millben also asked US President Joe Biden to extend help to India and now former MasterChef Australia judge Chef Gary Mehigan put out a Facebook post reminiscing his good times in Delhi and talked about the crisis India is currently facing.

Gary shared a click of himself enjoying a plate of lovable street food, Chole Bhature, in the national capital. Along with the picture, he penned an emotional post, expressing his concern about the devastating crisis in the country. Through his post, which he also shared on his Instagram page, he expressed his love for Indian food and narrated his connection to the country, mentioning the wonderful memories he made on his visit. He remembered all his good friends in India, hoped they were doing well and asked everyone to stay safe.

The celebrated Australian chef was one of the three judges on MasterChef Australia for 12 years. His stint on the show came to an end after season 11 but he continues to be remembered for his positive feedback, jovial nature and genuine advice to the contestants.

Gary also hosts a show called Masters of Taste, where he travels across India, mingles with families that cook and feast on traditional regional delicacies. He has often expressed his ardent love for Indian food, especially dosa and fish moilee.

In a recent interaction with The Indian Express , the popular MasterChef Australia judge talked about the unusual ingredients, new flavours and techniques that make Indian cuisines addictive. He, however, admitted that the world is sadly quite slow when it comes to accepting the idea of regional Indian food.

