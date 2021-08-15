Matangini, Pritilata, Nivedita: The Revolutionary Women Trio Who Led India's Independence

As India celebrates its 75th year of independence, we stand in a watershed moment where we must re-evaluate what it means to really be free. In fact, the idea of freedom involves a continuous reassessment of itself: How free its citizens are, how free its women are. The liberation of India as a country was and continues to be led by myriads of unnamed, unsung women who have never seen the limelight or recognition they perhaps deserve. In the history narrated by men and produced out of a patriarchal society, perhaps it is no surprise that women were written only into the margins. Here is remembering some of the women that led India’s freedom movement, but never made the headlines men did.

Matangini Hazra, a peasant’s daughter born in Bengal’s Midnapore district, was married as a child, to a widower in his sixties. By eighteen, she had returned to her village, childless. Born in poverty, she remained unlettered throughout her life. Already drawn to the freedom movement and its agitations, it is said that on 26th January, 1932, incidentally the designated Independence Day during the freedom movement, a group of men raising political awareness marched past her hut. She walked out and joined them. That was the first shattering of the proverbial glass ceiling for Hazra. She went on to be repeatedly arrested and released, till at the age of 73, she was shot by the police while leading 6,000 supporters of the Quit India Movement, mostly women, to besiege Tamluk police station.

Sister Nivedita is one of the better-known women freedom fighters, perhaps not little due to her association with Swami Vivekananda. The name “Nivedita”, meaning “the dedicated”, was given to her by him. She not only opened a girls’ school in erstwhile Calcutta, but also took in and nursed the ailing during the 1989 plague epidemic in the city. She made active contributions to the independence movement, especially through her lectures and aid to revolutionaries including those belonging to the secret organisation Anushilan Samity, Annie Besant and Aurobindo Ghosh.

The incident involving the revolutionary Pritilata Waddedar that has forever captured the public imagination, is when she, as a 21-year-old, went to a notoriously racist club full of Europeans, dressed as a Sikh man. For context, the Pahartali European Club in Chittagong bore a signboard that said, “Dogs and Indians not allowed”. Waddedar was there, leading an attack squad against it. She was a firebrand leader, an active part of the Deepali Sangha that provided combat training to women. Her association with armed revolutionary ‘Master Da’ Surya Sen has been well-documented. In 1932, she consumed cyanide while surrounded by police forces during her attempt to lead an attack against the aforementioned Pahartali European Club.

While Hazra was a socio-cultural leader, Nivedita more of an intellectual one, and Waddedar a radical one, very few would know their names as compared to Gandhi or Netaji. Hazra, in fact, was affectionately known as ‘Gandhi buri’ due to her ideological commitment to the idealogue’s ways. Swami Vivekananda wrote for Nivedita in a poem, “Be thou to India’s future son/The mistress, servant, friend in one”. As we remember today Hazra’s rousing cry of “Vande Mataram” as police bullets hit her thrice, or Waddedar’s grit, or Nivedita’s compassion, we are compelled to believe that their legacies were left behind for the future daughter of India, as “mistress, servant and friend”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here