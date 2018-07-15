English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Match Made in Heaven': A Marriage Proposal at Lord's Even Gave the Third Umpire a Hard Time
And a new partnership begins.
Image credits: @SkyCricket / Twitter
One couple's day out at the Lord's turned out to be especially eventful when the man chose the iconic cricket ground to propose to his girlfriend.
All this unfolded during the 24th over of the second ODI between India and England when the partnership between Eoin Morgan and Joe Root was flourishing.
The camera then zoomed in on a couple, Charan Gill and Pavan Bains, seated in the stadium, when Bains decided to express his feelings to his girlfriend, Gill. He then went down on his knees and proposed to her with a ring.
Former English cricketer and commentator David Lloyd joined the tense moment as the crowd eagerly waited for Gill's response. Things turned even more dramatic as "Decision Pending" showed on the television sets.
"She said Yes!" was flashed on the screen after Gill burst out laughing before saying yes. The crowd cheered and Yuzvendra Chahal, who was bowling the over, also applauded the gesture.
When people on Twitter wondered if it were the first time the Lord's witnessed such a proposal, the cricket ground's official Twitter handle wrote, "We had a proposal last year as well. Love is always in the air here! #LoveLords"
Twitterati were delighted as they saw a new partnership unfold.
And if it weren't for Lloyd's commentary, the proposal wouldn't have been as exciting, expressed many.
As for India, the touring team was outclassed by England after Joe Root's century and Liam Plunkett's four-wicket haul. Chasing 322/7, India were bowled out for a mere 236.
The series is now leveled at 1-1.
