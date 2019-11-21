Match Made in Heaven? Couple Ties Knot at 34,000 Feet in Air inside Flight

A couple recently took their wedding to a whole new level, when they said their vows 34,000 feet in the air.

According to a report by CNN, Cathy Valliant from New Zealand said "I do" to David Valliant from Australia on a commercial Jetstar Flight 201 that was headed to Auckland from Sydney.

The couple said their wedding vows and pledged their love and commitment towards one another in a special ceremony held at the front of the aeroplane's cabin, tying the knot, as they hit the halfway point between the their home countries, the report revealed.

A crew member officiated the wedding while passengers and crew stood witness to the moment.

According to CNN, the couple first met online in 2011 while playing the game 'Airport City' and then went on to meet each other in person at Sydney airport, adding that the legal wedding ceremony took place at the airport ahead of takeoff.

Cathy revealed that their "love for aviation" brought them together, adding that her husband had intended to propose on-board a flight from Brisbane to Melbourne, but got nervous and only managed to ask for her hand in marriage later that evening. Cathy also revealed that she wanted to something memorable and so posted on Jetstar's Facebook page about her idea to get hitched in the air, the report said.

Thankfully, the airline agreed and made their dream come true.

Speaking to CNN, a representative for Jetstar revealed that customers who were already scheduled to fly on that particular plane received an email beforehand saying there was going to a filming. The representative added that wedding details, were, however, not included. Customers who wanted to change flights were allowed to do so sans any charge.

