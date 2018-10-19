English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Material World: You Can Now Rent Madonna's London Home
For a home that once housed Madge herself -- America's pop culture matriarch -- the redecorated two-bedroom, two-bathroom listing is surprisingly modest and unremarkable.
The London home that Madonna shared with ex-hubby Guy Ritchie has been listed as a vacation rental site, with rates starting at $971 a night.
Located in London's tony South Kensington neighborhood, not far from Hyde Park and the Victoria and Albert Museum, the Georgian mews house is a bright, airy, open-space concept that sleeps six people.
According to British media, the home was originally Ritchie's bachelor pad before Madge moved in in 1999 to 2003.
Persian rugs seem to be a running theme in the rental, with rugs covering hardwood floors and hanging as well décor.
Guests will be able to imagine themselves cooking alongside the once A-list couple in the sleek chrome kitchen and pluck a book from the shelves of the floor-to-ceiling library, one of the architectural gems of the house.
Furnishings, meanwhile, are minimal, functional at best.
The house is listed on HomeAway, and managed by Travel Keys. Rates start at around USD $970 a night.
