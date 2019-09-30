Maternal Instinct: Walrus Attacks and Sinks Russian Navy Boat to Protect her Cubs

A mother will do anything to fight off a threat which may harm her children. This is a universal truth and it’s applicable to both humans and animals.

Recently, a large female walrus living in the Arctic Ocean reportedly sunk a naval boat to protect her cubs.

The Mirror reported that the boat, belonging to Russian Navy, was a small rubber landing craft carrying a team of scientists. The animal, on the other hand, did not like the intrusion of the boat in her area and saw it as a possible threat to her children. The boat even crossed a path between the walrus and its cubs.

Irritated and possibly defensive to protect her children, the animal attacked and eventually sank the vessel.

CBS News reported that the scientists were on an expedition to Franz Josef Land archipelago in the Arctic Ocean when this unusual human and animal interaction took place.

“During the landing at Cape Heller, a group of researchers had to flee from a female walrus, which, protecting its cubs, attacked an expedition boat,” the Russian Military’s Northern Fleet said in a press release, cited CBS News.

National Geographic says that walrus are not naturally aggressive, but they use their massive tusks to defend themselves when threatened. The animals living near the Arctic Circle can grow twice the size of a human – almost up to 11 feet.

