BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Viral Maternity Photoshoot of Texas Woman with 10,000 Live Bees on Her Belly Leaves Internet Confused

(Image credit: Facebook/ @Bethany Karulak-Baker)

(Image credit: Facebook/ @Bethany Karulak-Baker)

The maternity shoot was in the outdoors, where the woman, who is also a beekeeper, exposed her stomach to roughly 10,000 bees, next to a box bee hive.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 5, 2020, 2:47 PM IST
Share this:

While maternity photoshoots are meant to evoke feelings of joy and pleasure, a rather unusual maternity photo by a Texas woman has left the internet confused and slightly disturbed.

Just like wedding photoshoots have become a nuptial mainstay for couples around the world, maternity photoshoots are also popular with new and expecting moms. The idea is to celebrate the joys and pride of motherhood. But one such photoshoot involving a pregnant woman and swarm of bees has gone viral, making many wonder the meaning of the photo.

The controversial photoshoot was carried out by Bethany Karulak-Baker, from Boerne, Texas. In the outdoor shoot, Karulak-Baker, who is also a beekeeper, can be seen standing next to a box bee hive and exposing her bare, pregnant belly to roughly 10,000 live bees.

The woman took to her Facebook to share a glimpse of her photoshoot, however with a warning, "This can be extremely dangerous. Please do not try this without experience and knowledge."

She went on to write, "Here are my maternity photos I promised to share. I wasn't stung once. The queen is tethered to my belly inside of a cage. We just dumped the bees on me and they naturally began to beard. Don't worry, this was approved by my doc. This is roughly 10k bees. Cheers, everyone!"

Bethany also revealed the backstory of the shoot by stating, "This isn’t just a photo of a woman with honeybees on her belly."

She went on to expound how a miscarriage last year had pushed her to battle depression. And this maternity shoot "represents much, much more" and will only remind her and the future unborn child, "the warrior inside".

The inspirational photos, however, did not sit well with netizens with many raising concerns over the woman and her baby's safety while attempting such cpmplex photoshoots. Others just couldn't help but cringe at the thought of thousands of live bees crawling on one's belly.

Maternity photoshoots are popular with celebrities and models who often share photos of their pregnancy to document the monumental event. In 2019, Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy shared photos from her underwater maternity shoot from 2015 before the birth of her son. Her intention behind sharing the images was to inspire positivity among pregnant women who felt insecure of their bodies during and post pregnancy.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading