Viral Maternity Photoshoot of Texas Woman with 10,000 Live Bees on Her Belly Leaves Internet Confused

While maternity photoshoots are meant to evoke feelings of joy and pleasure, a rather unusual maternity photo by a Texas woman has left the internet confused and slightly disturbed.

Just like wedding photoshoots have become a nuptial mainstay for couples around the world, maternity photoshoots are also popular with new and expecting moms. The idea is to celebrate the joys and pride of motherhood. But one such photoshoot involving a pregnant woman and swarm of bees has gone viral, making many wonder the meaning of the photo.

The controversial photoshoot was carried out by Bethany Karulak-Baker, from Boerne, Texas. In the outdoor shoot, Karulak-Baker, who is also a beekeeper, can be seen standing next to a box bee hive and exposing her bare, pregnant belly to roughly 10,000 live bees.

The woman took to her Facebook to share a glimpse of her photoshoot, however with a warning, "This can be extremely dangerous. Please do not try this without experience and knowledge."

She went on to write, "Here are my maternity photos I promised to share. I wasn't stung once. The queen is tethered to my belly inside of a cage. We just dumped the bees on me and they naturally began to beard. Don't worry, this was approved by my doc. This is roughly 10k bees. Cheers, everyone!"

Bethany also revealed the backstory of the shoot by stating, "This isn’t just a photo of a woman with honeybees on her belly."

She went on to expound how a miscarriage last year had pushed her to battle depression. And this maternity shoot "represents much, much more" and will only remind her and the future unborn child, "the warrior inside".

The inspirational photos, however, did not sit well with netizens with many raising concerns over the woman and her baby's safety while attempting such cpmplex photoshoots. Others just couldn't help but cringe at the thought of thousands of live bees crawling on one's belly.

The queen is tethered to my belly inside of a cage. Poetry. pic.twitter.com/KyAJQLEza5 — Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) July 3, 2020

What is wrong with people. — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) July 3, 2020

I want to hear from the Dr that allowed an allergic pregnant woman to do this. — Jim SixFeetPlease Murphy (@MurphInCA) July 3, 2020

It took me like 2 seconds to find this girl on fb and she’s a beekeeper and she did this because she had a miscarriage and while I don’t get how those are related, that’s the story and this is wild af. — the socialist mom (@thesocialistmom) July 3, 2020

I know this isn’t the worst thing we’ve been up to, but white women need to chill. — Zoe (@zoe_obrian) July 3, 2020

Its nice to see that I'm not completely dead inside, and the world can still surprise and horrify me. — Mateo Cristiani (@MateoCristiani) July 3, 2020

It’s okay, they got a second opinion. pic.twitter.com/UW2PxZxgBC — KJ BLACKLIVESMATTER (@KevinJosephCMX) July 4, 2020

Risking your pregnancy for a photo shoot. How American. pic.twitter.com/pjattvVSJD — Mr. Richard S. Licker, MGF (@MikeyMooseNC) July 3, 2020

Maternity photoshoots are popular with celebrities and models who often share photos of their pregnancy to document the monumental event. In 2019, Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy shared photos from her underwater maternity shoot from 2015 before the birth of her son. Her intention behind sharing the images was to inspire positivity among pregnant women who felt insecure of their bodies during and post pregnancy.

