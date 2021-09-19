CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Math Fail? Punjab Kings Trolled Over '36=12' Tweet on Yuvraj's Iconic Six Sixes
1-MIN READ

Math Fail? Punjab Kings Trolled Over '36=12' Tweet on Yuvraj's Iconic Six Sixes

Yuvraj Singh goes berserk against Stuart Broad, slams six sixes in an over. (File image)

On September 19, 2007, cricket lovers witnessed Yuvraj Singh blasting six sixes off Stuart Broad over in the inaugural T20I World Cup in South Africa.

Did Punjab Kings really get the math wrong? September 19, 2007, holds a special place in Yuvraj Singh’s illustrious career. It was on this day, the former left-handed batter went berserk and smoked English pacer Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over of the inaugural T20I World Cup in South Africa. In the 2007 T20I World Cup Group E clash between India and England, Singh did the unthinkable by not only smashing six sixes but also scoring the fastest half-century in T20I cricket, which still stands unbroken.

Celebrating the memorable day, the IPL franchise Punjab Kings shared a snapshot of Singh hammering away Broad on their official Twitter account on Sunday. While the tweet was well-intentioned, the caption put out by the PBKS left several scratching their heads.

“6+6+6+6+6+6 = 12," the tweet by Punjab Kings read.

The math police on Twitter were instantly triggered.

12 = Yuvraj Singh’s jersey number. Yuvi also smacked the iconic half-century in just 12 balls. Those who knew, knew.

Back in 2019 during Singh’s retirement announcement, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir had urged BCCI to retire the jersey number 12 in honour of Singh’s glorious career.

“Congratulations Prince @YUVSTRONG12 on a wonderful career. You were the best ever white ball cricketer India had. @BCCI should retire Number 12 jersey in the tribute to your career. Wish I could bat like you Champion #Yuvrajsinghretires #ThankYouYuvraj #ThankYouYuvi," Gambhir wrote.

first published:September 19, 2021, 12:57 IST