Math-inspired T-shirt Gets in Trouble for Using Trademarked Term 'Zeta'

T-shirt designs and prints are not just limited to being a fashion statement but have become an expression of an individual’s subject interest and liking. People love wearing designs based on their interest and that’s what UK based data scientist and author Tariq Rashid wanted to do. He came up with his own design celebrating the mathematician Riemann zeta function, which is used for investigating properties of prime numbers. Rashid uploaded the self-designed style for print but to his surprise, the print shop kept the request on hold citing copyright issues, reported theregister.com.

While you would expect to deal with such issues by using a design inspired by music albums or movies, the complication of mathematic equation ownership left Rashid flabbergasted. He wrote to the shop Spring to known about the reason behind this blocking and was informed that it was because of the use of the word Zeta.

Responding to Rashid’s email, Sprint said that the word Zeta belonged to the Greek alphabet and is currently protected legally by Affinity Client Services. The response added that because of the legal protection and takedowns, the platform has to ‘police’ content using Zeta. However, the printing platform later placed the content back from hold and said it did not violate current ownership.

Affinity consultants, who are based out of California in the USA, have been coordinating trademark licensing for organisations using Greek letters in their names. The idea behind this coordination is to avoid commercial confusion between two similar-sounding names, not to grant exclusive ownership of a word in all contexts.

The report states that this coordination is the reason how two companies like Delta Airlines and Delta Faucets exist without legal threat from Affinity Consultants on behalf of Greek letter organization like Tri Delta.

While the printing platform said that reason behind keeping the design on hold was the company’s over cautious approach and now the design has listed back again, Rashid did not quite agree with the statement. He said that his design was still being prevented from getting published again.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here