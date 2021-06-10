Math PhD Holder Turns to Facebook to Seek Solution for Son's Tricky Arithmetic Homework

Maths has always been one of the most irksome and difficult subjects to deal with. In fact, problems mentioned in the maths homework of a seven-year-old turned so difficult for the mother that she ended up taking the help of social media to find solutions. Teresa Hopper, a PhD holder, was in a tricky situation recently when she was unable to make sense of the questions mentioned in her son’s notebook. She reached out to the Facebook group Family Lockdown Tips and Tricks, asking other parents for assistance. Sharing the maths teaser on the group, she wrote that she hates homework and asked if the answer to option a) & b) would be the same or if she was missing something.

According to a Mirror report, the maths problem turned out to be so complex that other parents were equally puzzled and confused. A maths PhD holder wrote that they have no idea what the question was asking about unless there was a diagram with it or some more information provided. A second fellow group member declared that they were lost looking for the answers while another helpless parent asked who the problem was aimed at. The problem racked dozens of responses but nobody could solve it until an education consultant came to the rescue.

Fiona Goddard, a senior education consultant at Maths-Whizz, took out her colourful counters, with each colour assigned to the similarly numbered markers. With green coloured 3 hundred counters, yellow 17 tens counters and red 16 ones counters, she set out to solve it. The counters make a total of 486, which was achieved by simply adding them up:

3 x 100 = 300,17 x 10 = 170,16 x 1 = 16 -300 + 170 + 16 = 486

To answer a), there are multiple solutions as there are many three-digit numbers between 100 and 243 that could be used to create equal counters. Fiona states that 172 is one of the numbers if all the counters are not used. And to answer b), the solution is 243 which is achieved by dividing the total 486 into two. Then she made two equal groups amounting to 243.

Group 1 consisted of 2 hundred counters, four tens counters and three one counters, while group 2 consisted of 1 hundred counters, 13 ten counters and 12 one counters.

