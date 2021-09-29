Math Riddle on TikTok Leaves Many, Including Group of Engineers, Baffled

A video, which shows a math challenge, is going viral on the social media video platform TikTok and left almost everyone puzzled. TikTok user Karin Gendi shared on her TikTok account clip wherein she is seen handing a math riddle to a group of friends, who are engineers. She, then, challenged them to solve it.

The math riddle was, two ‘100’ numbers written one on top of the other on a piece of paper. In the video, Karin said “If you can turn this into two hundred with one line, I’ll give you whatever you want," to her friends.

Curious and surprised by the challenge, her friends took it and after a few moments, they start trying to solve the riddle.

One of her friends asked, “With one line?" to which she replied yes and confirmed that they can use only one line for this riddle.

Trying to get another perspective of the riddle, another friend then turns the page around. After getting no idea and being unable to solve the riddle, they accused Karin of writing the question wrong, and ultimately, they demand more time.

Suddenly, one of the members of the group had a brainwave and he figured it by just simply inserting a line through the first 1 and changed into a T, so now the paper reads Too 100.

According to the report, the video has gone wildly viral since it was shared last week. It has received more than 38 million views on TikTok.

However, this is not the first time that a riddle like this has captured netizens’ attention.

A few days ago, a photo that said, “If you want to know the WiFi password, solve the math question", went viral. The photo was from a café in San Antonio, Texas. The name of the café was Yaya’s Thai. It was first put on Reddit by a user who wrote that it was a WiFi Password in a Thai restaurant.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here