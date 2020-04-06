Math Teacher Gives Lesson to His Student through a Glassdoor amid Lockdown, Wins Hearts

With social distancing being the key to preventing the spread of Coronavirus pandemic, most of the countries have imposed a lockdown, shutting down offices, educational institutions, public places, and people are forced to work from home. While the pandemic has created a global environment of fear and anxiety, it has also brought to the fore people's resolve to fight.

Amid the saddening news of more and more people falling victim to COVID-19, there are also heartwarming stories of people going beyond their ways to make an impact in these testing times. One such story is that of Chrish Waba, a math teacher in the US who walked an extra mile to help out Rylee Anderson, his 12-year-old student.

Facing problems in the algebra concept of graphing a function, Anderson had emailed Waba seeking his help. While the South Dakota student was hoping for a reply on email she heard the doorbell ring. Opening the door only to see Waba, standing on her porch, holding a whiteboard and marker, ready to teach.

Overwhelmed by Waba's gesture, the girl's father, Josh Anderson, shared the moment on Twitter

“My 6th grader emailed her math teacher for some help, so he came over & worked through the problem with her on our front porch. @Chriswaba9, our neighbor, MMS teacher & MHS Wrestling Coach. #KidsFirst,” he captioned the image.

My 6th grader emailed her math teacher for some help, so he came over & worked through the problem with her on our front porch. @Chriswaba9 , our neighbor, MMS teacher & MHS Wrestling Coach. #KidsFirst @MadisonMSNews @MarkOsports @dakotasportsnow @dakotanews_now @stwalter20 pic.twitter.com/aniqt2goPB — Josh Anderson (@DakSt8Football) March 27, 2020

"The picture just shows the length that which teachers will go to help their students at any cost during these times," CNN quoted the father as saying.

The CNN report quoted Waba as saying: "I'm a better communicator face-to-face than (on) the telephone and I think students learn better that way," Waba said. "Teachers all across the nation have been thrown into a situation like this. I think we're all more comfortable being in front of our classes and that's where we'd rather be."

As the news spread people began showering praises on Waba who has been teaching in Madison Middle School for the last 27 years.