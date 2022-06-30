Maths Teacher Learning the Meaning of 'GOAT' in Worried Reddit Post is too Wholesome

Every student has one subject which they are petrified of, for most its mathematics. Following the trend, most maths teacher can also terrify the students. Therefore, taking to Reddit, a teacher shared as to how she was left worried over students calling her “goat.” However, after realising that the students were not mocking her, she was overwhelmed with joy.

“Throughout this whole past school year there was this running joke where the students would call me the goat. And I would respond back each time that they are the goats and they would all laugh. It was pretty funny to be honest, and I never gave it much thought. But I realised that I have been partaking in a joke that I never actually got. I had a good connection with them, and they are all really good kids, so I don’t really think that they were making fun of me. Can someone (maybe an 8th grader) explain this joke to me?” read her original Reddit thread.

To this, one user commented, “It means Greatest Of All Time.” Another user wrote, “Yeah, it means they like you a whole, whole lot.”

On realising that they were complimenting her, the teacher wrote, “omg I am IN TEARS!!! I can’t believe they were complimenting me this whole time!!!! Thank you all for answering this question!!!!.”

Sharing his own experience, one Reddit user wrote, “Oh wow!!! Yes, that is the reason I became a math teacher. I always hated math growing up, but then I realised at some point it’s just taught terribly. In my classes for example, there is no such thing as a useless math lesson. I always remind them how useful it is to know this stuff, from anything regarding money to detecting patterns in life, to even have a strong basis for any career they choose. Some of them are looking forward to solving the Millennium Prize Problems, which I really hope with all my heart will happen. I been teaching for 17 years, and they are by far my favorite set of students so far. I put my heart and soul into teaching, this is amazing to hear. Thank you!!!.”

Another person commented, “Haha cute! As a teacher of high school freshmen if someone says something that I’ve never heard I always threaten to urban dictionary it in front of them and someone always tells me what it means and giggle fits ensue! It’s always a good time.”

The Reddit story has gone viral across all social media platforms. People are also sharing these screenshots on Twitter and Instagram.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.