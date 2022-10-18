Matrimonial Ad of Bride Seeking Groom With Degrees From Specific Tier-1 Institutes Sparks Debate

Seeking a life partner through a matrimonial site has become a relevant option in the modern world. Now, a bride’s demand for a groom on her matrimonial profile has become a massive topic of debate on the internet. A Twitter user, who came across the profile, has shared the demands of the bride. In the age specification, it is clearly mentioned that the groom shouldn’t be born before June 1992. It is the educational qualification, of the groom, that is gaining traction on social media.

Not only has the bride’s side specified certain degrees but have also mentioned some premier institutes that the groom should have attended. The degrees specified are, “MBA, MTech, MS, PGDM.” In case the suitor has an engineering degree, it should be from a Tier-1 college including, “IIT: Bombay, Madra, Kanpur, Delhi, Roorkee, Kharagpur, Guwahati. NIT: Calicut, Delhi, Kurukshetra, Jalandhar, Trichi, Suratkal, Warangal. IIT Hyderabad, Allahabad, Delhi, Bangalore

IISc Bangalore, BITS Pilani, Hyderabad, DTU, NSIT, and Jadavpur University (Calcutta)” For suitors who have pursued MBA, they should be from, “IIM: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta, Indore, Lucknow, Kozhikode. FMS, IIFT, ISB, JBIMS, MDI, NITIE, SP jain, SJMSOM, and XLRI.”

When it comes to the salary it shouldn’t be less than 30 LPA, while the suitor should belong to the corporate sector.

The profile further stated that the height of the groom should be between 5’7” to 6’. Meanwhile, the suitor’s family should be small, specifically 2 siblings maximum. The profile suggested that preference will be given more to an educated family. Take a look at the profile below:

What is your take on this? pic.twitter.com/FWO1YGyxge — Dr.D G Chaiwala (@RetardedHurt) October 17, 2022

As soon as the picture surfaced online, it sparked a heated debate online. While one section of Twitter believes that the demands are too high, meanwhile another asserts that the girl should be free to demand. A user questioned, “Is she hiring a husband?”

Is she hiring a husband? — Riya (@gulabiglares) October 17, 2022

Another suggested, “Imagine the outrage if some boy posts the same requirements.”

imagine the outrage, if some boy post the same requirements. — Villager (@Awwwarahu) October 18, 2022

One joked, “Isko dulha nahi sakshat bank chahiye (she doesn’t need a groom, she needs a bank).”

isko dulha nahi sakshat bank chahiye — Lucifer (@LuciferVaaz) October 17, 2022

Meanwhile, a Twitterati supportive of the girl’s demand commented, “Completely fine…Everyone is free to make their own choices.”

Completely fine…Everyone is free to make their own choices. — Nitin Gupta (@i_nitingupta) October 17, 2022

One more added, “Her life, her choice…who are we to judge.”

Her life, her choice…who are we to judge — Chellam Sir | 20 degrees from 42 universities (@ChellamHelpme) October 17, 2022

What do you think of the matrimonial profile?

