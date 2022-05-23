Matrimonial Site 'Medico Life Partner' Made Only For Doctors is Making Everyone Sick

After IIT-IIM matrimonial sites, the ‘Medico Life Partner’ website is here, unironically. If classism, casteism and other such stigma wasn’t already rampant enough in India, a new mode of segregation seems to have been discovered. As per the website, only doctors who are seeking life partners are allowed to register. “Doctors of all religion, caste, geography can register on the site,” it says. However, the website does not verify the information provided by those who register on it. The onus for this lies with the parents and the “candidates” themselves. There are over 21,000 people registered on the site at the time of writing this article.

Medico Life Partner, of course, found its way onto Twitter and people had a thing or two to say. While most found it ridiculous, some were of the opinion that doctors tend to marry other doctors because it could make their lives more “convenient”.

can't make up this shit man pic.twitter.com/OiXCoy7Iug — thisusershitsonpeople (@wtafmal) May 19, 2022

Not sure what's wrong with it. There's a reason you find most doctors marrying other doctors, life becomes a lot more convenient. https://t.co/cdb2Gx91QU — ️‍♂️ (@_Dps_inc) May 20, 2022

i just know they’re coming for the lawyers next https://t.co/sYv8krQf5n — anon (@arzuokfren) May 20, 2022

Someone pls build a matrimonial site for engineers www. ENGGICO .com https://t.co/WLI4EsFUiY — LoneWolf is hyped for VTK (@iam_veeraa) May 20, 2022

Anything for meme creators https://t.co/0GiFlONFtH — funscribblings2020 (@funscribblings1) May 20, 2022

this is so insanely funny for some reason like why do they have their white coats and stetho on https://t.co/YXvShHj5Bq — sana (@ididamalarkey) May 19, 2022

Recently, the founder of the ‘IIT IIM Shaadi’ website is getting trolled on social media for launching the matrimony platform that specifically serves to help people find partners who graduated from the “top few Indian and Global Institutions (Management, Engineering, Architecture, Medicine, Mass Communication, CA/CS/ICWA/CFA, Fashion Design & many more)”. The website tagline reads: “Alma mater matters”. Many Twitter users latched onto the founder, Taksh Gupta’s LinkedIn profile which mentions that he studied at SP Jain School of Global Management.

While many trolled Gupta heavily on the microblogging platform, others said that it wasn’t a necessity to be a graduate from the aforementioned institutions in order to launch an app that caters to such persons. However, the premise of matrimony apps is debatable in itself, as users of these platforms have often been known to perpetuate class, caste and other societal biases. An additional layer of bias could be potentially harmful.

