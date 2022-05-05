US Lawmaker Lambasted for Tweet Calling Pro-choice Women 'Over-educated, Under-loved'

Abortion rights in the US are currently facing critical threat. A leaked Supreme Court draft ruling indicated the imminent end to nationwide legal abortion, long viewed as a basic freedom by millions of Americans, reports AFP. If the draft ruling is confirmed by the court, it would overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision responsible for the enshrinement of abortion rights across the United States. Abortion laws would be left entirely up to individual state legislatures, with half of them expected to enact bans or new restrictions. People across America have vociferously protested in favour of retaining their right to abortion. In this circumstance, Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted: “How many of the women rallying against overturning Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, and no bumble matches?"

Gaetz’ tweet was lambasted by social media users, who schooled him in good measure. Stephen Colbert, too, joined in, reports Huffpost. “If that statement sounds insane, remember: For Matt Gaetz, ‘overeducated’ is any woman who’s already graduated high school," the report quoted Colbert as saying.

How many of the women rallying against overturning Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, and no bumble matches?— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) May 4, 2022

Hey, uh, what is the acceptable level of education for women @mattgaetz ? https://t.co/x8GPWsR4IH— Definitely Danny (@SemperWry) May 5, 2022

“over-educated”let that ring in your heads women let it anger you https://t.co/ZFr1yAY6oO — moon squire 🌙 (@saturnfem) May 5, 2022

When government officials start calling women “over educated” it’s a really bad sign on more things to come. https://t.co/DsbQtA76AP— shenetworks (@notshenetworks) May 5, 2022

So funny that the insult these men come up with is “intelligent woman who is not sleeping with a man” https://t.co/7Gsv2fuE0Z— coll (@Coll3enG) May 4, 2022

It's the 'over-educated' that's the tell here https://t.co/7ZrFD4HIAT— Jessica Mason Pieklo (@Hegemommy) May 4, 2022

When they start claiming women are “over-educated,” that’s when you know the misogyny is reaching increasingly dangerous levels https://t.co/D6HnZMYfBM— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) May 4, 2022

For many women, the potential loss of abortion rights across swaths of the United States raises the prospect of being forced to travel hundreds of miles for the procedure or giving birth in traumatic circumstances. Outside the Supreme Court building in the heart of Washington, more than a thousand protesters on both sides of the hotly-debated issue gathered Tuesday.

(With AFP inputs)

