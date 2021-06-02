Matt LeBlanc Gave off Serious ‘Irish Dad’ Vibes at FRIENDS Reunion and Twitter Whipped Up Memes

The FRIENDS reunion was an episode that resonated beautifully with its millions of fans as the iconic 90s sitcom’s cast came together 17 years later to an emotionally charged regrouping which saw them discuss the show’s plots, some behind the scenes memories and casting anecdotes to name a few. While the episode was high on sentiments, many netizens ended up zeroing in on Matt LeBlanc aka Joey’s crossed arms pose while on the show. LeBlanc was seen many a times sitting back in a relaxed pose and chatting and reminiscing with his former castmates Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer and incidentally, that ‘oh-so-casual’ posture has ended up evoking some of the best responses from many, who thought the 53-year-old looked like an Irish dad or uncle.

Twitter users soon started a meme fest on the same and it has only increased ever since the reunion episode was aired last week. Superimposing LeBlanc’s photo on different photos, users were hell bent on proving that the actor was giving off some serious Irish dad/uncle vibes.

Irish Twitter has just adopted Matt LeBlanc for giving off every Irish uncle energy pic.twitter.com/qAJzE7930Z— Shane Doherty (@ShaneDoherty) May 29, 2021

Can’t get enough of these “Matt LeBlanc looks like an Irish da” memes and I think I found a winner pic.twitter.com/5ZusUmTkEY— ✨ Dean Tāne ✨ (@Maccadaynu) May 29, 2021

Matt leblanc is your uncle when your parents forced your 6 year old self to stand up in front of the adults after a family dinner and sing a song you just learned in primary school. pic.twitter.com/uI1qkT6mxb— HuhthatAmjad (@HuhthatA) June 2, 2021

I don’t wish to be sensationalist but this Matt Le Blanc Twitter thing is the best thing to happen in Ireland since independence.— Colm Tobin (@colmtobin) May 29, 2021

Matt LeBlanc is your uncle at a wedding buying you too many beers and getting your name mixed up with your siblings while rolling his eyes lovingly at your aunt drunkenly flailing to Dancing Queen pic.twitter.com/RjxxIIX5RI— Gav (@miracleofsound) May 29, 2021

Joey time traveling to his future self Matt the Irish Le Blanc #mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/N1UuKWUcEz— Harris (@HarrisFall) June 2, 2021

Matt LeBlanc looks like the dad at a tailgate who’s shocked but proud of how good their kid is at drinking games pic.twitter.com/MPmw3Bye1B— Barstool Penn State (@PSUBarstool) May 30, 2021

irish uncle matt leblanc… incredible— eleanor robertson (@marrowing) June 1, 2021

Some came up with even more creative ideas and placed LeBlanc’s photo in some misplaced situations!

"Water into wine? Make mine a pint of porter so" #mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/D0rJStDAKr— Kieran Burke (@KmBriste) May 29, 2021

Matt LeBlanc Signs On As New European Commission SpokesFriend pic.twitter.com/0eKdqGgxNM— Le Chou (@LeChouNews) May 31, 2021

Matt le blanc everytime he opens Twitter pic.twitter.com/oiOMLzCnka— (@lewisa95) May 30, 2021

Although the actor is yet to react on his new found ‘Irish-ness’, the memes sure don’t seem to going away so soon. LeBlanc himself, ironically doesn’t have any Irish ancestry in him. His father is of Acadian(French-caandian) descent while his mother is of Italian descent, similar to how his character Joey Tribbiani was shown in FRIENDS.

