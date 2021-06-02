buzz

News18» News»Buzz»Matt LeBlanc Gave off Serious ‘Irish Dad’ Vibes at FRIENDS Reunion and Twitter Whipped Up Memes
3-MIN READ

Matt LeBlanc Gave off Serious ‘Irish Dad’ Vibes at FRIENDS Reunion and Twitter Whipped Up Memes

Matt LeBlanc himself, however doesn’t have any Irish ancestry in him.

Superimposing Matt LeBlanc's photo on different photos, users were hell bent on proving that the actor was giving off some serious Irish dad/uncle vibes.

The FRIENDS reunion was an episode that resonated beautifully with its millions of fans as the iconic 90s sitcom’s cast came together 17 years later to an emotionally charged regrouping which saw them discuss the show’s plots, some behind the scenes memories and casting anecdotes to name a few. While the episode was high on sentiments, many netizens ended up zeroing in on Matt LeBlanc aka Joey’s crossed arms pose while on the show. LeBlanc was seen many a times sitting back in a relaxed pose and chatting and reminiscing with his former castmates Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer and incidentally, that ‘oh-so-casual’ posture has ended up evoking some of the best responses from many, who thought the 53-year-old looked like an Irish dad or uncle.

Twitter users soon started a meme fest on the same and it has only increased ever since the reunion episode was aired last week. Superimposing LeBlanc’s photo on different photos, users were hell bent on proving that the actor was giving off some serious Irish dad/uncle vibes.

Some came up with even more creative ideas and placed LeBlanc’s photo in some misplaced situations!

Although the actor is yet to react on his new found ‘Irish-ness’, the memes sure don’t seem to going away so soon. LeBlanc himself, ironically doesn’t have any Irish ancestry in him. His father is of Acadian(French-caandian) descent while his mother is of Italian descent, similar to how his character Joey Tribbiani was shown in FRIENDS.

first published:June 02, 2021, 14:14 IST