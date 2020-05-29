BUZZ

Matteo Bocelli Sings 'Lion King' Hit as Disney Songs Go Classical

File photo of Matteo Bocelli

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 10:54 AM IST
Matteo Bocelli, the son of renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, on Friday released a new version of "The Lion King" movie ballad "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," the first single from an album of classical versions of Disney songs.

The full "Disney Goes Classical" album will debut in October, Walt Disney Co and Universal Music Group's Decca Records said in a statement.

The album features songs from Disney movies including "The Jungle Book," "Frozen" and "Aladdin" and music by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Other performers include American soprano Renee Fleming.

Bocelli, 22, previously sang a duet with his father, "Fall on Me," which played during the closing credits of the 2018 Disney movie "The Nutcracker and The Four Realms."

"Can You Feel the Love Tonight" was written by Elton John and Tim Rice and won an Academy Award for best original song in 1994.


