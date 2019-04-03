LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Matthew Hayden Goes Undercover Shopping in Chennai But Fans Aren't Buying it

Hayden was out in the streets of Chennai after his mate and legendary spinner Shane Warna challenged him to do shopping for Rs 1000.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 3, 2019, 4:33 PM IST
Image posted by Matthew Hayden / haydos359 | Instagram.
When former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden walked out in the middle, bowlers feared the worst. Thankfully for them, the beast has shifted from the cricket pitch to the commentary box and was recently spotted in a lungi while street shopping in Chennai.

Why lungi?

The 47-year-old Aussie opened for Chennai Super Kings for three IPL seasons (2008-10) and built a huge fan base down south for his successful outings with the bat with the "whistle podu" franchise.

Aware of his fan following, Hayden ditched his usual look and sported a fake beard to disguise himself and avoid being recognised while shopping in Chennai's crowded T Nagar area. The Aussie was in the city to do commentary for the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match on Sunday.

"Bit of undercover shopping at T Nagar Street Mall in Chennai," the veteran wrote on his Instagram page.



hayden

In a video posted by Hayden, he can be seen successfully bargaining with a vendor for a wristwatch.

As it turns out, Hayden was sent on the secret shopping adventure by his mate and legendary spinner Shane Warne. “It was a challenge by Warne to buy items for under Rs 1000. That’s why I went around the market to buy some lungis, shirts, Rajini sunnies and a watch," Hayden told TOI.

As for fans on the Internet, the big man that he is, along with his fake beard were an easy giveaway.

"i still can identify you. if a was there i would shout your name loud," wrote one.

"A lungi, hat and glasses... They would recognise you out of curiosity!"

"Did people actually get fooled by your disguise?"

"I’m telling you that’s a very ordinary disguise."

"Haydos, are you serious ,? you are recognizable.. and in Chennai I am sure you must be caught , you have a huge fan following there, (sic).

"Chennai people always loves you Haydos."

"Haha I recon keep it on bro would love to see ya out at main with it."

Hayden is having a cracker of a time in the ongoing Indian Premier League and his Instagram account shows just that.



