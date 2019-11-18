Matthew Perry Thinks the Joker Copied Chandler Bing's Iconic Dance Moves in 'Friends'

If there's one thing Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' has given us, its fodder for memes to keep us going for years, at the very least. For instance, one of the key scenes in the film, where Phoenix seems to be breaking into a jig as he walks down a flight of stairs has become iconic to the extent that fans have been flocking to the location and doing their own version of Arthur Fleck's jig.

But if you're an ardent FRIENDS fan, you'll know that Chandler Bing did it first. And Matthew Perry is pretty sure that the Joker copied his moves.

In the show, Chandler would occasionally break into a dance (if it can even be called that) which can only be called goofy and awkward. And as a collage tweeted by Perry shows, the moves are eerily similar! Check it out:

Perry clarified that he did not make the collage, but thanked whoever did:

Sorry I don’t know who made the image, but bravo. — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) November 16, 2019

And the resemblance was too much for FRIENDS and Joker fans to take in:

Chandler dancing is my favourite dancing 🕺🏼 pic.twitter.com/eJE0ortrVI — ♡ (@jolaurenx) November 16, 2019

Joker stole all his moves from Chandler Bing pic.twitter.com/GKSoM6EOxs — Oldreruns (@oldreruns) November 16, 2019

I knew it ! pic.twitter.com/HsDj404ecM — Lyric Hotel (@LyricHotel) November 16, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.