Matthew Perry Wrote a Paper on Quantum Physics to Convince Julia Roberts to Star in 'Friends'

The last season of American sitcom Friends that revolves around the lives of six friends was broadcast in 2004, however, the show continues to be popular to this day. At any given time, it is among the top ten watched series/movies on Netflix. On January 28, 2021, it was the 25th anniversary of the episode The One After the Superbowl: Part 2. The episode received a viewership of 52.9 million and still remains the highest-rated Super Bowl lead-out show.

In a latest interview given to The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s producer Kevin Bright shared that Matthew Perry was the reason Julia Roberts starred in the episode. Matthew asked Julia to be on the show and in response, she asked him to write her a paper on quantum physics. Believe it or not, Matthew wrote the paper and faxed it to her.

Staff writer Alexa Junge also revealed that Matthew and Julia flirted via fax for a long time and the team of the writers of Friends used to help him to write responses. For instance, Julia asked Matthew why she should go out with him and the writers in the room helped him with the response. “He could do pretty well without us, but there was no question we were on Team Matthew and trying to make it happen for him,” reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Michael Lembeck, who was the director of both the episodes, even said that now when he looks at the script, Julia’s name cannot be found on the cast list. He said that it could have been because back then, they wanted to keep this information a secret from everyone.

Even during the filming of the episode, co-writer Jeff Astrof said that Julia was saying that Chandler is so funny. Jeff said, “And I’m like, I wrote every one of those lines!”

The two stars Matthew and Julia dated briefly after this episode of Friends.

Many other stars have made guest appearances on the show over its 10 seasons. Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, George Clooney, Jeff Goldblum and Sean Penn are some of the celebrities who were seen on the sitcom.

Apart from Matthew, the popular sitcom had Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer in leading roles.

A Friends reunion special is in the pipeline. The filming is going to start in March 2021. Reportedly, the show will be filmed in front of a live audience. The reunion was supposed to be filmed earlier, but has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.