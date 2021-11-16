Australians May Be Tied Up With 'Shoey' Ritual But These Memes are Our Sole Mates

The Australian team celebrated their historic victory by doing a “shoey" after the Men in Yellow lifted their maiden T20 World Cup title thrashing New Zealand by 8 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. The celebrations that were captured in the Aussie dressing room showed champagnes and beers flowing all around, except there were no glasses. Semi-final hero Matthew Wade was followed by Marcus Stoinis as they proceeded to pour beers in their shoes and performed the “ritual" by drinking out of the footwear. Many including former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar who watched the video shared by the official handle of ICC called the act “disgusting" and “unhygienic."

A little disgusting way of celebrating no?? pic.twitter.com/H96vMlabC8— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 15, 2021

It’s an Aussie thing

Australian Formula One star Daniel Ricciardo popularised the “shoey" celebration globally after he finished on the podium during the 2016 German Grand Prix. A common sight at the podiums since then, the sight was rather unusual for the cricket fans. And then, it became a meme.

When you take bottom's up too seriously pic.twitter.com/aLbMezhGsI— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 15, 2021

You are breathing air which has 500+ AQI, stop worrying about how Stoinis Shoey celebration is unhygienic— Prithvi (@Puneite_) November 15, 2021

Those who knew, knew

Cricket Twitter needs to learn about shoey it seems— absy (@absycric) November 15, 2021

The celebration is popular in Australia and known as doing a "shoey"Daniel Ricciardo introduced this celebrationand popularised in F1. Andrew Tye had promised that he would do a shoey if PBKS win an IPL title. https://t.co/ZMkcqMUS9P— Saahil Sharma (@faahil) November 15, 2021

SHOEY, THEY DID THE DANNY RIC SHOEY https://t.co/r7duheBRHK— anushka. (@SOLEMNLYVIRAT) November 15, 2021

There was no shoey in the #BrazilGP but there was one Dubai! 😅#T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/PAJgsTI4oy— Akash Sarkar (@AkashS08) November 14, 2021

Shoey… Daniel would be proud https://t.co/o7fM9AjdVU— adrian barich (@adrianbarich) November 15, 2021

Earlier Australia, riding on half-centuries from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh knocked down the 177-run target set by New Zealand in Dubai. After a comprehensive win, the Aussies had the loudest laugh followed by an unending celebration. Besides popping champagne all over the dressing room, Finch and his men came up with different ways to cherish the moment.

An injury-ravaged Mitchell Marsh finally found his night of reckoning and glory as he led Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup title with his stroke-filled 77 that fashioned his team’s comfortable eight-wicket win over New Zealand on Sunday.

