Max Verstappen is F1 Champ But Lewis Hamilton Memes are Racing Past Finish Line

In the controversial Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton Formula 1 victory, memes are the real winner. Max Verstappen won the Formula One championship, denying Lewis Hamilton a record eighth, with a last-lap overtake to win a season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday amid controversy and high drama. Hamilton’s Mercedes team took the constructors’ title for an unprecedented eighth year in a row but their run of double dominance was ended by the 24-year-old Dutch driver, his country’s first champion. Two post-race protests, which might have overturned the outcome, were dismissed but Mercedes refused to drop the matter and said they had filed notice of intention to appeal.

“It’s insane," said Verstappen of a race that started with fans on the edge of their seats and ended in uproar, with lawyers looming. Verstappen’s hopes had soared when he qualified on pole position, sunk when he lost the lead at the start and rose again as the safety car came out and race director Michael Masi decisively pushed the boundaries late in the race. “This is unbelievable guys! Can we do this for another 10-15 years together?" he had said over the radio after the most emotional lap of his life. “We needed a bit of luck and we got it," said team boss Christian Horner, who had said earlier in the race that it would take a miracle to win and hailed the victory as Red Bull’s greatest achievement.

The floodlit race at Yas Marina avoided the collision many had feared, with Verstappen sure to be champion if Hamilton failed to score, but instead left arguments raging long after the finish. As Verstappen and Red Bull bosses shed tears of joy, Mercedes’s management turned on race director Masi. “Michael, this isn’t right," Mercedes principal Toto Wolff had said over the radio to Masi after the Australian’s handling of the ending of the safety car period left some feeling Hamilton was robbed. The safety car had been deployed after Canadian Nicholas Latifi crashed his Williams with five laps to go and Masi then decided not to demand all lapped cars pass it before resuming racing.

That allowed Verstappen — on fresher, faster tyres after strategic stops — to close and go wheel-to-wheel with Hamilton for the lead. Just when it seemed the race would be finishing behind the safety car, which would have handed Hamilton the title, it turned into a sprint finish.

“We were screaming at the end to let them race," said Horner, whose partners Honda are now departing the sport. “It is unheard of to leave the cars unlapped. They wanted to get the race going again. They absolutely made the right call." Hamilton, who had been heading for a fourth successive race win, congratulated the new champion.

“I think we did an amazing job this year, with my team. Everyone back at the factory, all the men and women we have, and here, worked so hard this whole year," he said. “It’s been the most difficult of seasons and I’m so proud of them, so grateful to be a part of the journey with them. We gave it everything this last part of the season and never gave up, that’s the most important thing."

But fans were still torn - many felt Hamilton had been ‘robbed.’ Memes were soon taking off to prove their point on Twitter.

‘And for Max Verstappen, I’m removing the 5 lapped cars separating you and Lewis Hamilton, and awarding you a clear & unbalanced run’ pic.twitter.com/DZpURFd9qI— Jamlette on Twitch (@Jamlette_TTV) December 12, 2021

#wtf1 Micheal Masi dealing with another Hamilton and verstappen incident pic.twitter.com/CHyu1fIoDd— Adam (@Adam87717131) December 12, 2021

'Mum, can you come pick me up? Hamilton and Verstappen are fighting again.'#WTF1 #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/LaWYZvFgps— Darcy Beckett (@darcy_beckett) December 5, 2021

F1 is finally appealing to America by learning from the most popular American sports and making up literally every rule as they go along.— Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) December 12, 2021

“Tell them lapped cars are NOT allowed to overtake ‍♂️”“Now tell them they can ”#AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/LVzGylXNmY — Dan (@G2Amenyah) December 12, 2021

Lewis Hamilton was robbed.— Kelechi (@kelechnekoff) December 12, 2021

Incredibly gracious reaction by ⁦@LewisHamilton⁩ - he’s such a class act on & off the track, and never gets the full respect he deserves for being one of Britain’s greatest ever sportsmen. pic.twitter.com/Yj3f8NUO2h— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 12, 2021

Verstappen ended the season with 10 wins to Hamilton’s eight, has also led more laps and taken more poles and podiums.

(With inputs from Reuters)

