BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
India Positive on Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'May the Fours Be With You': ICC Commemorate Star Wars Day

(Image: ICC)

(Image: ICC)

Few other batters like Jos Buttler, Chris Gayle, Fakhar Zaman, Nattakan Chantam and Laura Wolvaardt also feature in the video.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 5:32 PM IST
Share this:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a special video on its social media handle on Monday to commemorate Star Wars day. May 4 is referred to as Star Wars Day as a pun to the movie franchise's popular catchphrase 'may the force be with you'.

The ICC put out an edited video wherein batsmen and batswomen are hitting boundaries using lightsabers -- the most commonly used weapon in the movie franchise.

Their post read: "May the fours be with you. #StarWarsDay."

India skipper Virat Kohli also features in the video as he is seen hitting an Oshane Thomas delivery over the infield for a boundary towards covers. In his hand, Kohli doesn't have a bat but a blue lightsaber.

Few other batsmen like Jos Buttler, Chris Gayle and Fakhar Zaman also feature in the video and so do batswomen like Nattakan Chantam and Laura Wolvaardt.

All cricket has been currently suspended due to coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the entire world. In normal circumstances, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League would have been going on at present, but due the outbreak of virus it was postponed by the BCCI.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,685

    +1,615*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,836

    +2,573*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,762

    +875*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,389

    +83*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,144,038

    +36,986*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,524,429

    +61,747*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,132,553

    +21,834*  

  • Total DEATHS

    247,838

    +2,927*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres