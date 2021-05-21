Mayim Bialik of 'TBBT' Ditching Plastic for Stainless Steel Utensils Has Desis Peeking into Their Kitchens

The Big Bang Theory actor Mayim Bialik recently posted about how she ditched plastic years ago and switched to stainless steel utensils. Since then, the real-life PhD in Neuroscience holder’s post is going viral. In her Facebook post complete with pictures of the utensils she mentioned how people around her didn’t seem the idea would work initially but she loves the versions she uses now. In the caption she goes on to explain how she stopped using plastic years ago as she was concerned “about the chemicals in plastic.” Further in her post, she added how she scoured thrift stores for plates and other utensils so that she wasn’t heating up food and feeding her kids with plastic.

“People thought I was nuts lol,” she added.

See it here:

Within hours of being shared online, Bialik’s post collected more than 53,000 likes. Netizens flocked to the comments section and pointed out that such utensils were commonplace in Indian households, while others said the west is slowly discovering sustainable practices that we’ve used for ages.

“These have been in use in every nook and corner in India from ages,” wrote a Facebook user.“All of us in India have been using them utensils since eons…” wrote another.“This is common place utensils in India and Indian homes,” remarked a third.

Another user wrote that she loves them “but it sucks” as the steel utensils are not microwave proof and will end up in a “sparks galore” if tried.

Twitterati too joined the discussion and gave their own hilarious comments.

White people discovering things middle-class India has been doing for ages 😂— Aashay (@Crowning_Gory) May 20, 2021

“White people discovering” things India has been doing for ages, wrote one user.

Another user jokingly wrote that Amy (Bialik’s screen name in the sitcom) could’ve just asked Raj (aka Dr. Rajesh Koothrappali played by Kunal Nayyar on the show) about such desi things.

Keeping up the pun another user wrote to wait till they start eating from “banana leaves.”

