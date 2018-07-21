GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mayonnaise Ice Cream Yay or Nay? Social Media Stands Divided on the Curious New Dessert

So will you try it?

Rakhi Bose | News18.com

Updated:July 21, 2018, 7:01 PM IST
If you hated pineapple pizza and the thought of chocolate samosa made your bile rise, you are definitely not going to like this.

Food preference is something very subjective. But every once in a while comes a certain food item or flavour that manages to deeply polarize foodies and lead to intense debate.

Something similar happened recently after an ice creamery in Scotland came up with a controversial new ice cream flavour - Mayonnaise ice cream.

Yes, you read that right. Mayo ice cream.

ICE Falkirk Gelatria ice creamery introduced the new flavour on their Instagram handle and social media has since then become intensely divided on the flavour.

Obviously, haters hated.







But some enthusiasts came to the defence of the condiment that is widely used in savoury items especially burgers, salads, pizza and a plethora of other items.













And many mayo lovers hailed the new flavour as the best thing ever. Their logic? Why not mayo ice cream!




Not a stranger to whipping up eccentric and weird new ice cream flavours, ICE Falkirk also sells ice cream made of an energy drink and is especially known for its Strongbow dark fruit flavour.

So will you try it?

