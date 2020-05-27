Peruvian Town Mayor Plays Dead in Coffin to Avoid Getting Arrested for Violating Lockdown

In a rather insensitive stunt, the mayor of a town in Peru pretended to be dead in order to escape being arrested for violating the lockdown.

Jaime Rolando Urbina Torres, mayor of the central Peruvian town of Tantara, had violated lockdown rules when he went out drinking with his friends earlier in the week. When police came to his residence to bust him, Torres who was drunk lay down in the coffin wearing a mask to pass off as a dead man.

A photo of Torres in the coffin was clicked by one of the cops who found him and has been going viral on social media since.

As per local reports, the mayor, as well as his other drinking buddies who took cover in nearby drawers when the cops arrived, were arrested, and taken to the local police station.

This is not the first time that Torres's wayward behavior and non-compliance with rules has been a problem. Previously, Torres has known to leave town despite quarantine and regularly engage in drinking sessions with friends and associates.

He was also slammed for failing to meet specifications for setting up quarantine centres and other institutional measures to protect the town from COVID-19.

With 104,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,024 deaths, Peru has become one of the epicentres of the pandemic in South America.