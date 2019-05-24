English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
McBaby: Woman Gives Birth in McDonald’s Car Park, Husband Rushes to Order Burger
An Australian couple drove into the car park at the McDonald's in eastern Melbourne's Croydon area on Tuesday where the woman gave birth to a baby.
An Australian man rushed to order a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder for his wife as she was delivering a baby in the fast food outlet’s car parking.
The couple drove into the car park at the McDonald's in eastern Melbourne's Croydon area on Tuesday where the woman gave birth to a baby, Daily Mail Australia reported.
McDonald’s licensee Ainsley Shillington told the tabloid that staff was stunned as the “frazzled” husband explained the entire situation to them.
“During our lunch rush, he asked for an order for his wife who was delivering a baby in the car park,” she was quoted as saying.
“We served the customer as quickly as possible with drinks and a dinner box and he proceeded on his way, the crew at the time was quite concerned,” she said.
Shillington joked to 3AW a Quarter Pounder was the mother's “first request.”
She said the couple was able to enjoy the burger as the order was ready at about the same time the ambulance arrived.
“Everyone thought it was quite a fun to have such an occurrence in the car park, when they saw the ambulance in attendance they knew they were well and truly looked after,”she said.
The staff do not know the gender of the baby as the couple were quickly whisked away to a nearby hospital.
