McCullum's Prediction for Bangladesh Goes Terribly Wrong and Fans Have a Field Day
Brendon McCullum, in a diary entry, had penned his prediction for the group stage matches of the ICC World Cup 2019 and deemed Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as the worst-performing teams of the tournament.
File image. (Getty)
McCullum, in a diary entry, had penned his prediction for the group stage matches of the ICC World Cup 2019 and deemed India and England as the favourites.
According to his prediction, the only group stage match that India will lose will be against England while England will only lose to Australia in the group stage.
But his prediction of Bangladesh's fate in the tournament went terribly wrong when the side exhibited all-round display and outperformed the Proteas, restricting them to 309-8, after putting up their highest ODI score of 330/6 on the scoreboard. Shakib Al Hasan (75) and Mushfiqur Rahim (78) were key to their victory as the pair stitched a 142-run partnership after South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to field.
According to his calculations, this was how Bangladesh's group stage outing would have looked:
1 win - Sri Lanka
8 losses - South Africa, New Zealand, England, West Indies, Australia, Afghanistan, India, Pakistan
But after Bangladesh's thumping win on Sunday, the New Zealand star acknowledged his failed prediction and thanked fans for their feedback after getting it wrong.
"I expected SA to win but Bangladesh played well," McCullum wrote in a tweet. "In regards to my predictions, thanks for the feedback on getting this one wrong. Won’t be the last but average at the end will look alright I think. Can’t win em all," he added.
Impressive performance from @BCBtigers to defeat @OfficialCSA. I expected SA to win but Bangladesh played well. In regards to my predictions, thanks for the feedback on getting this one wrong. Won’t be the last but average at the end will look alright I think. Can’t win em all— Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) June 2, 2019
But the damage had already been done and fans from Bangladesh, high on a stunning victory over South Africa, reminded McCullum that their spirited side shouldn't be sidelined so early in the contest.
June 2, 2019
yeah we know we can't win them all. but we are here to show our ability and sir please don't predict, you are #horrible at this..please don't...#CWC19 #SAvsBAN— Hasibul Shanto (@hbshanto) June 2, 2019
Hahaha no you can't escape now accept the defeat— Syed Waqas Ali Kazmi (@waqaskazmi123) June 2, 2019
Brendon McCullum you are need to more experience and prediction— M Saiful Islam (@msaifulislam62) June 2, 2019
thank you very much#RiseOfTheTigers #mashrafemortaza
Ha ha ha... Sorry to disapoint you SIR..— Shoi (@Shoi25593264) June 2, 2019
Next will be @BLACKCAPS In-Sha-Allah
Bangladesh 2019 Hero Inshallah and you— Rubel (@Rubel69906050) June 2, 2019
I thought your id got hacked— TaeTae’s (@NusratTamanna19) June 2, 2019
Bro you've played this unpredictable game still how did you went for prediction btw I'm waiting to see how the hell WIandSL gonna win in the same game— TheLivingWarrioR (@muziq_man) June 2, 2019
I want to dedicated this win to #SirBrendonMcCullum— Mostak Sourob (@mostak_25) June 2, 2019
Okey pic.twitter.com/xF3EpQ2VKh— TaeTae’s (@NusratTamanna19) June 2, 2019
WHat a drague addicted prediction sir Wi will win against Srilanka. On the other hand srilanka has a win against WI. I’m leaving in this world bye bye sir pic.twitter.com/eUF92eQYlG— ফ্রেঞ্চবয়(Yshaffék) (@Eziosoficoo) June 2, 2019
June 2, 2019
You can check McCullum's match-by-match prediction here:
View this post on Instagram
World Cup game by game predictions. 4 teams will fight out the 4th qualifying spot and net run rate will decide who progresses. Rain and luck will likely play a part as well. I hope Nz gets that little bit of luck and can qualify. Enjoy the 6 week celebration of the best players on the planet. #CWC2019
As for South Africa, the side has lost two out of two in the World Cup and are set to meet India on June 5.
