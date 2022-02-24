McDonald's China's New 'Special' Sundae Flavour May Ruin Your Day

The thought of McDonald’s induces the urge to munch on burgers, devour a handful of fries in each bite, and take a couple of sips of beverage to gulp all of it down. The burps that follow are announcements for the dessert to arrive. McDonald’s has some great options when it comes to dessert. However, not all McDonald’s restaurants align with this perfect fantasy. For instance, this McDonald’s restaurant in China is offering a special sundae that might make your eating experience less special than you thought it would be. We introduce to you Cilantro Sundae Special. Yes. Cilantro. A.K.A. Coriander. Well, we understand that flavours need to be experimented with to invent new dishes, but there are some cases where some ingredients end up resulting in a bizarre combination of things. And, Cilantro Sundae is definitely that.

Shared by a user named Daniel Ahmed, the image captures the horrendous-looking combination of vanilla ice cream mixed with some coriander sauce, and the concoction is topped with dry coriander leaves. Ahmed, in the caption, wrote, “McDonald’s China launched a Cilantro Sundae special menu item today, which is interesting….” Brace yourselves and take a look:

Mcdonald's China launched a Cilantro Sundae special menu item today, which is interesting… pic.twitter.com/uHgA3vyn2Y— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 21, 2022

The picture that embodies visible pain has managed to amass almost 4,000 impressions, including likes and retweets. Many users chimed in with an equally bizarre McDonald’s menu item. For example, here’s ‘Chilli Paste Pork Ice Cream’ apparently originating from McDonald’s Thailand.

Here’s a Bloody Sundae, and it looks like it's buy one get one free. Amazing, right?

That's not even the worst sundae McDonald's have come out with pic.twitter.com/lRVeempnsu— Kevin Kennedy Ryan II 🌹 (@K_47) February 21, 2022

Welcome another item, and this one includes Oreo. No, it’s not Mc Flurry, it’s a burger!

they do violence like this on the reg. last year it was an oreo and spam burger. pic.twitter.com/axmjSi9O9c— baozi nan (@kbaodejing) February 21, 2022

Here’s a Pizza Hut selling some weird-looking Pizzas in Taiwan.

y'all need to see what Pizza Hut in Taiwan is selling… pic.twitter.com/v6Ki9ColJt— Corvus_スズメ目カラス科鳥類 (@Corvus_Kawkaw) February 21, 2022

Two of the users even shared a picture of their experience with this Coriander Sundae. One of them claimed that it does not exactly taste like coriander but more like lime and mint.

I bought one，pretty good. But it is more like lime&mint but not Cilantro买了一个尝尝，挺好吃。但是更像是青柠加薄荷而不是香菜😂 pic.twitter.com/9zRZKbw21w— 冰棒 (@icepervocaloid) February 22, 2022

Would you have this dessert if you get a chance?

