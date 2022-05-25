McDonald's Customer in Ahmedabad Shocked After Finding Lizard in Drink, Outlet Sealed

A McDonald’s outlet in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad was sealed after a customer allegedly found a lizard floating in his cold drink, reported The Indian Express. The customer named Bhargav Joshi shared a video of the incident on Twitter that showed a dead lizard in the drink. The cold drink was served at a McDonald’s outlet in Sola, Ahmedabad. In the clip, a glass of cold drink is seen on the table with other food items ordered by the customer.

As the camera zooms in on the cup, a dead small lizard is seen floating in the drink. Joshi and his friends alleged in another video that they waited inside the outlet for over an hour after discovering the lizard in the drink. However, they said, no one paid heed to their complaint.

Here is video of this incidents happens with me…@McDonalds pic.twitter.com/UiUsaqjVn0 — Bhargav joshi (@Bhargav21001250) May 21, 2022

They further claimed that the McDonald’s staff offered them a refund of Rs 300 for the contaminated drink.

As the video came to light, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) took cognizance of the matter. AMC Food Safety Officer Devang Patel collected samples of the cold drink from the McDonald’s outlet and sent them for testing at the public health laboratory in Ahmedabad.

Following the complaint made by Bhargav Joshi, the outlet was sealed by the AMC for “larger public health safety”. The AMC directed the outlet to not open its premises without seeking prior permission from the body.

A picture of the sealed outlet was also shared by Joshi on Twitter. “Great work done by AMC,” he wrote.

Responding to the incident, McDonald’s said in a press statement that they are looking into the claims made by the customer. It added that the outlet was checked repeatedly but nothing wrong was found. The statement further read that McDonald’s was cooperating with the authorities “being a good corporate citizen”.

McDonald’s also stressed that they have implemented 42 strict safety and hygiene protocols as part of its 'Golden Guarantee' program.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.