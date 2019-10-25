McDonald's Employee Chucks Blender at Woman's Face Over Argument About Incorrect Order

A McDonald's customer is surely not loving it after she was hit in the face with a blender thrown by an employee at the burger joint.

The incident took place in September at an outlet in Colerain Township in Ohio, US. Britany Price, the victim, had placed an order for some of McDonalds' signature cheeseburgers and Happy Meals. However, the items she received were not exactly what she had ordered.

When Price went back into the outlet to get assistance from the employees, she was made to wait for over twenty minutes. Finally, the woman went out to her car and brought the food she had received. As per footage caught on CCTV video, the woman started chucking some burgers at the employee attending to her.

VIDEO: A wrong order leads to a customer-manager food fight at McDonald's in Colerain Township.The manager apparently throws a blender at the customer, and it ricochets off her face, knocking her to the ground: https://t.co/JKYnmBKsQO pic.twitter.com/WxCGcs0M0O — WLWT (@WLWT) October 23, 2019

It was then that the the employee picked up a blender from behind the counter and threw it at the Price. The machine hit her in the face and knocked her out. In the footage, Price can be seen struggling to recover from the fall. According to local reports, the woman suffered fractures and injuries to her nose and cheekbones.

No police records were filed. However, following the incident the employee, McDonald's told Fox News, has been fired. Price is also filing a civil lawsuit against the employee.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.