McDonald's Employee Pays from Pocket to Treat Customer, Her Random Act of Kindness Wins Over Twitter

A McDonald’s worker made a customer’s day after paying for his meal. The employee from Coventry, England, has been performing random acts of kindness in secret for months.

A person named Josh-U-R from the UK posted footage on social media showing the McDonald’s worker using her own card to settle the bill.

Enya, the employee who works at the Tile Hill drive-through outlet of the eatery, was filmed paying for the customer’s dinner who called his mum to ask if she wanted anything from McDonald’s.

The video was shared on Twitter on September 22 with the message that reads: “A girl called “Enya” who works at Tile Hill @McDonaldsUK just paid for my meal as her act of kindness for the day. Proper cheered me up after having a depressing day with the fact I’m at high risk of redundancy. I will pay this kind act forward tomorrow for sure.”

A girl called “Enya” who works at Tile Hill @McDonaldsUK just paid for my meal as her act of kindness for the day. Proper cheered me up after having a depressing day with the fact I’m at high risk of redundancy. I will pay this kind act forward tomorrow for sure. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8puiCUAkKy — Josh-U-R 🙌🏿🙌🏻🙌🏽 (@Josh_U_R_Artist) September 22, 2020

The sweet gesture of the staffer cheered the customer up and left him speechless. The thoughtful deed has become viral and has been widely praised.

Enya Vegnere from West Midlands is a finance student in her first year. The 19-year-old who is paid £7.25-per-hour revealed that she has been secretly paying for customers’ meals for many weeks.

She also mentioned that she doesn’t do it for rude clients but for those customers who are polite and soft-spoken and would appreciate kindness.

Enya told The Sun, “My motto is takers eat better but givers sleep better. I don’t do it for recognition.”

Customer Josh-U-R who was on the receiving end of the kindness said that he was not expecting it but the little act of kindness made a big difference to his entire week. He paid forward Enya’s act by buying a meal for a person at another restaurant.