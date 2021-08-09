McDonald’s Gets Massive Rs 1.85 Lakh Worth of Takeaway Order, Leaves Employees Shook

Let’s admit, when it comes to food, we’ve all slipped at least once. In the spur-of-the-moment, we have pushed aside our health goals and resolutions and brazenly ordered food like it’s the last meal of our lives. Fast-food chains are the most probable spaces to do that. A variety listed on the white-light menu board just looks so appealing, let alone the food.

McDonald’s, one of the most popular fast-food joints, saw one such “last meal of the life” order recently. When the buyer was done giving the order, both, the amount of food and the bill was mind-boggling. The bill totalled up to a whopping £1800(Rs.1.85 lakhs). Yes. Lakhs!

The bill of the order was shared by a McDonald’s employee on an internal Facebook group and left other workers baffled. The order included 70 Angus Clubhouse Burgers, 39 McNuggets pack of 20, 69 large fries, and 39 McFamily Boxes. The number of burgers in the total order was 304.

To further blow your minds, the order wasn’t complete yet. Just to round it off monstrous order, the person also ordered one small vanilla coke with no ice, a cheeseburger with no pickles, and two small fries on the side. What the workers found bizarre was that to go with the humongous 304 plus one burger(s), the person ordered a small vanilla coke, which ideally should’ve been 100 cokes to wash down all that grub.

Social Media users, including McDonald’s employees, had hilarious reactions after the image was shared on Facebook. One wrote, “Is that even legal?”. While another commented, “The sheer audacity of that one cheeseburger.” McDonald’s employees couldn’t sit quietly either. One of them commented, “I’d quit on the spot if I saw that order.” Another said, “Small wait on the Angus burgers, shouldn’t belong, just wait around the corner.”

All we can do is wonder as to what and for whom this monumental order was for.

