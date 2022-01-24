McDonald's Has Launched its Oddest Ice Cream Flavour. Would You Try it?

In a bid to get in sync with popular local food and appeal to the taste of people of the country, McDonald’s has added a bizarre dessert to its menu in Thailand. Reportedly, the fast-food chain has introduced a Chilli Paste Pork Ice Cream. According to a report by ChewBoom, the unusual dessert will have the signature vanilla soft ice cream which will be topped up by some shredded pork floss along with a chilli paste covering. Shredded pork is a popular dried meat in Asia and is often used to enhance the taste of a dish. Reportedly, the Chilli Paste Pork Ice Cream is yet to be served in restaurants and will be made available by April 5, 2022. However, even before tasting the spicy ice cream, it seems like people have already made up their minds. As soon as the news was shared on Twitter, people were quick to express their disgust over the dessert.

Appalled by McDonald’s peculiar experiment with fast food, one Twitter user asked “No and no, ice cream is not meant to taste like meat. Are they bored or what?” While another user wrote that the ice cream “does not even sound good.” Whereas, there were also some curious users who wished to try the desert as one wrote, “Looks really yummy for my tummy. Please bring it to the USA.” “Would love to try it,” wrote another.

No and No. Ice cream 🍦 is not meant to taste like meat. Are they bored or what?— Lonetta Green (@LonettaG) January 21, 2022

Does not even sound good 😕— Tony King (@MarkKin92044935) January 21, 2022

Looks really yummy for my tummy ! Please bring it to the USA !— Martin Berger (@MartinTB007) January 23, 2022

WOULD LOVE TO TRY IT !PLUS IM AN ICE CREAM NUT !— Martin Berger (@MartinTB007) January 23, 2022

McDonald’s has always tried to give its menu a local makeover as per the taste of the people. Besides some common dishes, its menu varies from country to country. For instance, it offers a McShrimp burger in Japan and Russia, Pineapple and Coconut loaf in its chains in Austria and a ham and Dosa Masala burger in India.

Earlier, McDonald’s had taken its customers by surprise last year when it introduced a limited edition Spicy Chilli oil ice cream in China. Whereas, another limited edition food in China was a burger that had Oreo crumbs, spam and a white sauce in it.

