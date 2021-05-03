This McDonald's Outlet in Arizona is The Only One in the World Sporting a Blue 'M'. This is Why

The iconic Golden arches of McDonald’s symbol have been engraved in our minds that it’s hard to imagine the logo in any other colour. However, one McDonald’s in a town in Arizona has become a major tourist attraction for its unique symbol. Instead of the usual Golden ‘M’, the fast-food chain has a pale blue coloured arch in the town of Sedona. When the chain was planned to be open about three decades ago, local authorities intervened fearing that the bright yellow M would take away from the incredible view of desert around the area.

The small town is famous for its spectacular view of red rock mountains surrounding the area with which the bright yellow could have contrasted with it, hence, the decision was made against it and a pale shade of blue was chosen and it opened in 1993. The blue logo is at the top of a brown, old rugged building to mute its effect.

However, despite the efforts to prevent the restaurant from sticking out, ironically, the blue sign has had the opposite effect and attracts tourist from all over the world to get clicked with the turquoise logo in the quiet village. The menu served is the same as elsewhere and nothing else about the chain is changed but it still manages to attract tourists travelling thousands of miles to see the unusual sign.

As per The Sun, there are laws in Sedona town stating that the buildings are not allowed to negatively affect the stunning surroundings, hence, the yellow arch was discouraged.

Other unique McDonald’s restaurants are in Monterey, California and North Scottsdale with black arches. However, the posh grandeur architecture with a huge chandelier hanging inside of the store in California has caught eyeballs and been compared to luxury 5-star restaurants.

In Long Island, New York is the “America’s most beautiful’ McDonald’s built inside an ancient Georgian style white mansion with huge balconies, a double staircase and lovely verandah.

Originally a farmhouse built in 1795, McDonald’s had planned to tear it down to convert it into a plain looking restaurant but the local community fought against the historical building and forced the company to restore it.

