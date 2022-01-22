McDonald's Pakistan Randomly Tweeted 'I Miss You' and Twitter Said it Right Back

McDonald’s Pakistan decided to randomly tweet out ‘I miss you’ as part of a promotional stint for the opening of its North Nazimabad outlet and Twitter showered the love right back in the most Twitter way: by lightly roasting the brand. From ‘I miss you too’s to simple ‘Nahi’s, Twitterati had a lot of thoughts. Some took the opportunity to loudly voice their opinions regarding products and services. Overall, the tweet thread turned kind of wholesome even though some people could be seen asking for free meals as an extension of the ‘I miss you’. Who wouldn’t ask for a free snack that definitely wasn’t forthcoming? When it comes to Twitter, you learn to suspend your disbelief. Check out what was going on here.

I miss you— McDonald's Pakistan (@McDonaldsPK) January 20, 2022

Bts meal toh tum logon se laya nhi gya pakistan mai 'i miss you' niklo— J-foot⁷ sehar womb escape day (@hobiryani) January 21, 2022

Miss you too jaan— Zara❤ || Zillay ka katega🎂28 jan❤|| (@HighOnChaye_) January 21, 2022

I miss you too meri jaan— ➿ (@HayeeMuffin) January 21, 2022

Miss you too jani …bs ameer ho lene do jald milty 😂— 🅢︎ (@Rai_____786) January 21, 2022

It was the second tweet that actually divulged the reason behind the initial one. It read: “We are back from where it all started! Come celebrate our grand opening on the 21st of Jan’22 at The North Walk, KDA Chowrangi, North Nazimabad, Karachi! Dine-In, McDelivery & Take-Away available." It turns out McDonald’s Pakistan is nothing if not dramatic. They had another flourish to add to the affair: “Kheench layi apki yaad… North Nazimabad!"

Kheench layi apki yaad… North Nazimabad! 🎉 https://t.co/PvgtqYqw4e— McDonald's Pakistan (@McDonaldsPK) January 21, 2022

People were equally dramatic in response. You get the drift.

Yahan ki yaad pata nhi kb aygi🙂— ᗰツᕼᗩK🐼♡||moody ka 22 ko🎂🔪|| (@call_me_mahiii) January 21, 2022

Brands’ antics on Twitter tend to get equally random this side of the border too. For instance, Zomato started a fun activity on Twitter and asked its followers to replace the word ‘pyaar’ with ‘pyaaz’ in a song. “Replace the word pyaar with pyaaz in a song," Zomato tweeted. In another tweet, Zomato wrote, “we’ll go first: ye pyaaz humein kis mod pe le aaya.” It wasn’t difficult to guess the original song which is ‘Pyar Humein Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya’ from the movie Satte Pe Satta. Directed by R.D Burman, the song was sung by Kishore Kumar, Bhupinder Singh, R. D. Burman, Sapan Chakraborty, and Gulshan Bawra. Netizens flooded the comment section with their own spin-off to songs using the word ‘pyaaz.’ One of the users used the word ‘pyaaz’ in the song ‘Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya’ from the 1960 film Mughal-E-Azam. The user wrote, “Jab pyaaz kiya to darna kya, Pyaaz kiya koi chori nahi ki, Chup chup aahe bharna kya, Jab pyaaz kiya to darna kya.”

