McDonald's Robber With Gun Denied Chicken Nuggets Because He Stole Joint Before Lunchtime

A robbery at a McDonald's restaurant in southwest England took an interesting turn when even his gun didn't get the robber the fast-food franchise's famous chicken nuggets. After robbing the safe, the hungry man asked the manager for chicken nuggets, but it was breakfast time. Not interested in waiting for nuggets to be cooked, the robber fled with a double sausage McMuffin.

In the video of the incident, the 22-year-old robber Rudi Batten can be seen coming into the store and forcing the manager to open the cash drawer. After he takes money from the cash drawer, he forces the manager for access to the safe. The manager leads him to the safe and opens it as Batten is pointing his fake gun. Batten takes money from the safe and prompts the manager to open a red box, from which he takes the cash.

According to the media reports, after the robbery, he reportedly demanded chicken nuggets but it was 7 in the morning and there was only one serving on the breakfast menu — Sausage Muffin. On the same day around 3 in the afternoon, he turned himself in to the police. By then, the police had already identified him using the CCTV footage. A local court in Bristol sentenced Batten to jail for six years forfeiting the stolen money.

The bizarre incident reminded a Twitter user of a similar scene from the 1993 Hollywood film Falling Down, in which the main character played by Michael Douglas asks for breakfast at a cafe. The receptionist tells him that it is past 11:30 so they cannot serve him breakfast. He then pulls out a gun and asks them if they have ever heard of the expression that the customer is always right.

