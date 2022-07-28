McDonald’s Sent Free Food And a Thoughtful Note to Hospitalised Customer, Here's Why

In a thoughtful incident, McDonald’s sent free food along with a note, after the company noticed that the customer placed an order from a hospital in UAE. Now, the picture of the considerate note is making rounds on the internet. While several netizens appreciated this kind gesture by the food chain, a section of users did not approve of a hospitalized person ordering food from McDonald’s. The picture of the note was shared by a LinkedIn user Dom Mernock, who poked fun at the food chain company for collecting the data of their customers.

While posting the picture, Dom wrote in the caption, “This is the kind of stuff you should be doing with all that customer data you just collected. Hats off, McDonald’s.” The picture revealed the text on the note, which read, “Hello! We’ve seen that you’ve placed your order from the hospital. Hope you’re keeping well! Your order is on us. The McDonald’s UAE team.” In the picture, a person can be seen holding the small note in his hand, with a brown bag kept in front of him. Moreover, looking at the picture it appears that the order was placed by a staff member of the hospital and not a patient, as a working desk with a computer on it can be seen in front of the customer.

<iframe src=”https://www.linkedin.com/embed/feed/update/urn:li:share:6957600222650757121″ height=”479″ width=”504″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”” title=”Embedded post”></iframe>

This gesture by McDonald’s was lauded by many, however, a few thought it was an act of recklessness on the fast food chain’s end. “Not a fan of McDonald’s in general, opposed to their impact on the planet, though this is really special,” read an excerpt from a user’s comment on the post. Another user wrote: “Is McDonald’s expected to refuse to serve someone at the counter or drive-thru who may be overweight? The customer chose to order from McDonald’s, as is their right. McDonald’s recognized that they were in a situation that was probably stressful. McDonald’s showed kindness and compassion. Good for them.”

For some, it was a “big mistake” by McDonald’s. “Why would someone not keeping well and sitting in hospital order from McDonald’s…Is McDonald’s food considered healthy? Lack of thinking here,” read a comment. Another wrote, “But why do you wanna order processed foods when you are in a hospital, certainly that’s not how it works, or am I missing something?”

So, what are your views on this?

