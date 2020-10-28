McDonald's Social Media Person Cries for Help, Other Brands Join with a Warm Embrace

The McDonald's social media manager ignited a conversation on Twitter Friday, gathering people who run brand social accounts to vent and talk about mental health. Many companies have tried injecting more personality into their Twitter feeds to humanize their brands. Companies often interact with each other on Twitter. Many of them are competitive: Dunkin' and Wendy's got into a Twitter spat in mid-October.

But the McDonald's Twitter conversation was actually heartwarming. Here's how it all went down.

First, McDonald's (MCD) tweeted: it's always "when is the McRib coming back" and never "how are you doing person who runs the McDonald's account."

Then the responses started pouring in.

Adobe wrote, "Starting a social media manager support group lmk if you want to join."

Grubhub followed, "Our DMs are full of "you sent me utensils for 4 but I ordered for one" but never "how was your day Grubhub (GRUB)?" and you know what, it hurts."

HBO said, "I've never felt more seen. Like, I don't know when House of the Dragon is premiering.

Unrelated: When is the McRib coming back?"

IBM too joined in, "We feel you... it's always "when will IBM (IBM) make computers again" never "how's it going social media person"."

OREO wrote: "We hear you... everyone just wants to know when the Cakester is coming back."

Pantene Pro-V: "Not us crying at the accuracy. It's always "why'd you get rid of that shampoo pump" not "doing anything fun this weekend? P.S. We're ready for Ronald to drop his haircare routine."

Pizza Hut: "Facts. "Bring back Priazzo, Bigfoot, Cheesy Bites..." Wellness check on all social account managers.

RE/MAX. If you ever want to come and chill at my house to vent about it, let me know."