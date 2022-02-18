'Mcdonald’s Sprite Tastes Different', Says Twitter through Hilarious Memes and Quips

‘Mcdonald’s sprite’ trended on Twitter after consumers said that they were pretty sure that Sprite served in McDonald’s outlets tastes different from the ones bought outside. Sprite is a popular carbonated drink. Memes on ‘Mcdonald’s sprite’ took over social media with each user trying to describe what it tastes like. Things got better when McDonald’s too participated in the meme fest with one of their own.

“the first time someone dropped their mcdonald’s sprite."

the first time someone dropped their mcdonald's sprite pic.twitter.com/NPl11EcEf4— McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 16, 2022

“We are mere tweets away from the government finding a way to weaponize McDonald’s Sprite."

We are mere tweets away from the government finding a way to weaponize McDonald’s Sprite pic.twitter.com/8VYixroyZG— Non-Fungible Tentin (Quarantino) (@TentyQuarantino) February 18, 2022

“McDonald’s Sprite got enough volts to jump start a car!"

“Someone said McDonald’s sprite gotta go on the periodic table."

Someone said McDonald’s sprite gotta go on the periodic table— French Waltz (@mrtreewalker) February 17, 2022

“if germany had mcdonald’s sprite as a weapon they definitely could’ve won ww2"

if germany had mcdonald’s sprite as a weapon they definitely could’ve won ww2— Glock ✟ (@TheyLuvGlocky) February 17, 2022

when I drink McDonald’s sprite pic.twitter.com/Gq6shtRVGx— fabi (@carodolls) February 18, 2022

“McDonald’s Sprite can probably fry fish."

McDonald’s Sprite can probably fry fish.— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) February 16, 2022

“Drop raw chicken in McDonald’s Sprite, that shit coming out fully seasoned & fried.."

Drop raw chicken in McDonald’s Sprite, that shit coming out fully seasoned & fried.. https://t.co/PXmKuKmyA8— J. Arrr IG: @real_j.arrr (@j_dot_arrr) February 16, 2022

“McDonald’s sprite would take out a frail Victorian child with one sip."

McDonald’s sprite would take out a frail Victorian child with one sip https://t.co/oCSIhcqj9N— Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) February 16, 2022

“That hiss you hear in the McDonald’s Sprite isn’t carbonation bubbles. It’s acid."

That hiss you hear in the McDonald’s Sprite isn’t carbonation bubbles.It’s acid. — Phai Huynh🏁 (@phai_huynh) February 16, 2022

“dropped my phone in mcdonald’s sprite and shit started charging"

dropped my phone in mcdonald’s sprite and shit started charging— lil meow meow (@ken82955810) February 14, 2022

“McDonald’s sprite…."

McDonalds was recently in the news when they said they may be planning to open a restaurant in the metaverse soon. The company’s entry into the Metaverse may combine virtual and physical experiences with a “virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods." The company’s restaurant may also home-deliver food items. According to recently-found documents, McDonald’s has filed a bunch of trademark applications for its metaverse project. The documents were shared by a trademark attorney and the founder of a law firm named Gerben Intellectual Property.

On Twitter, Gerben also shared a screen recording of McDonald’s trademark application. He said that a total of 10 filings have been submitted by the burger brand as of February 4. With this project, McDonald’s seems to be aiming to bring virtual food and beverages as downloadable multimedia files containing artwork, text, audio, videos, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

