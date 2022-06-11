McDonald's-themed Proposal Goes Wrong as Order Gets Delivered to Wrong House

People plan proposals with all their heart and mind, and want them to be just perfect. One such proposal, planned by a person, was almost executed perfectly but failed at the last moment. Instead, it went viral on social media. A McDonald’s-themed proposal would have made someone’s day but failed to do so due to a mix-up. The person who planned it, wrapped it in a romantic takeaway consisting of drinks, burgers, and a note that said, “Will you marry me, Kim?” But, instead of reaching “Kim,” it reached the wrong address.

Sharing the goof-up on social media forum Reddit, the user explained the incident in the caption and attached the image of the order-cum-proposal with it. “So, I ordered McDonald’s via DoorDash and found this in the bag. Not only did the driver get my order wrong, but I think he messed up some poor dude’s plans.”

Take a look at the post here:

Since being shared, the post received almost 2,000 comments from netizens who had something or the other to say about the proposal.

According to one user, it was better that they messed up the order. “This is too cringy even for some kind of inside joke,” the comment read. Another chimed in and said, “I was going to say. It is probably a blessing in disguise that this mistake happened.” One user asked in disbelief, “Wait, did someone actually do that?”

It turns out, proposals and McDonald’s do not make a good combo. In another proposal-gone-wrong incident that involves McDonald’s, a woman brutally ignored a man proposing to her in a busy McDonald’s outlet. As the man bows down on his knees, the woman is seen shaking her head in anger and disbelief.

