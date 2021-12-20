McFitness? Woman Rides Exercise Bike While She Eats Burger at McDonald's Outlet

While burgers, fries and pizzas really satiate our taste buds, they don’t go easy on our waistlines and while we may always want to keep a track of all the calories we pile up, we wish there was something that could help us to balance it all out. A viral video on the internet now seems to be doing exactly that. Or not? The clip in question is unverified but a few Twitter handles that shared it said the video is from a McDonalds’ outlet in China’s Shanghai.

The clip shows customers riding exercise bikes as they use a table top structure above it to place their food items. In the video a woman is seen as she is seen enjoying a meal along with pedalling away on the bike.

The clip has not been verified that whether it is actually from an outlet in Shanghai or not but netizens have definitely been intrigued by the idea. The video has clocked over a million views on Twitter after being all over TikTok.

The woman seems to eating a burger and also a soft drink as she exercises on the bike.

Check out some of Twitterati’s comments on the video:

I'm lost for words… https://t.co/AF3nejTqES— CarnivoreSapien 🥩 | Read Pinned Tweet (@CarnivoreSapien) December 19, 2021

The comparison with ‘Black Mirror’.

It's like that one episode of black mirror https://t.co/T4XyVLyyUq— Yegor Somkin (@le_yegor) December 19, 2021

Some thought the idea was not logically effective:

Burn 10 calories on the bike. Consume 1,000 calories with a burger. https://t.co/Y4zTATZ4ud — Ben - GramFitness Coaching (@ben_gramfitness) December 19, 2021

Stupidity is infinite https://t.co/AKq2mUdQZJ— Gal Shapira (@galjudo) December 19, 2021

We really live in the age of idiocy…. I promise you exercise isn’t going to matter at all if you’re eating that trash. You’re better off not eating that, and not even exercising at all tbh. 😬 https://t.co/omzNjIaEpW — Astro Morrigan ♀⚡️ (@Morrigan_Astro) December 20, 2021

Confusing the blood circulation, run towards stomach/GI tract or towards legs? Not sure to exercise while eating https://t.co/pKDOd3VI6p— Khalid Minhas, MD (@minhaskh) December 19, 2021

Unreal where we could be heading in the next few years. Newsflash: MCDONALDS DOESN'T CARE ABOUT YOUR HEALTH https://t.co/ixjlegsYUI — Lifestyle Builder (@LifestyleBuild2) December 20, 2021

OMG! How deranged is this! https://t.co/RrGbl3wu2k— sangeetha aiyer (@saaiyer) December 19, 2021

While we definitely value working out if we had some of the good ol’ fast food, but we aren’t sure this is the right way to work out to lose calories!

