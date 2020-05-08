MDH Chacha's Parody Account Knows Why Elon Musk Gave His Son a Bizarre Name: Marijuana Masala

All this while when people have been losing their mind trying to decode the name of Elon Musk's son, our very own Chachaji aka Mahashay Dharampal Gulati from MDH has some thoughts to share too.

With a lot of social media buzz going around the strangest name in town, ' X Æ A-12 ', Chachaji too couldn't hold himself back from cracking some pun.

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, who owns the 2000-crore Mahashaya Di Hatti (MDH) group, is so loved on the Internet that he has a parody account on Facebook. If you haven't seen it yet, you should. It's pretty epic.

A parody account has figured why Elon Musk gave his newborn such a bizarre name.

"What a beautiful moment! Just the other night, me and my nerd-nashedi kid Elon were smoking some MDH Marijuana Masala. He started hallucinating stuff and then we both passed out," he said adding, "I don't know much about what happened the next morning but the word is that Elon's newborn son gonna file a lawsuit against Elon someday."

The very cool avatar of Chachaji then signed off with this, "Imma leave. I didn't do anything there."

The viral picture showed Elon in a black t-shirt, sitting holding his newborn boy while Chachaji in his usual red turban staring at the duo.

Recently, the real 97-year-old spice mogul donated 7,500 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the Delhi government.

The Tesla chief and his musician girlfriend Grimes welcomed their first child, a boy, on Monday. While unique names are not uncommon, but a series of numbers in a name has left people scratching their heads.

And now, it turns out, the couple cannot technically use this as the name, according to California laws.