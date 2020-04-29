BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

MDH Owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati Donates 7500 PPE Kits to Manish Sisodia

MDH Owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati Donates 7500 PPE Kits to Manish Sisodia

Sisodia shared two pictures on his personal Twitter account on April 28, where the 97-year-old spice mogul can be seen handing over the kits to him.

Share this:

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, has expressed gratitude to Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, owner and chairman of the renowned spice company Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH) for donating 7,500 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.

Sisodia shared two pictures on his personal Twitter account on April 28, where the 97-year-old spice mogul can be seen handing over the kits to Sisodia.

Mentioning that each opportunity of meeting Mahashay Dharampal was a “blessing,” Sisodia wrote that this donation was in addition to the “generous contribution” to the Chief Minister Relief Fund that was made by the MDH owner.

“Sir, your kindness gives #Delhi hope and strength in these difficult times,” concluded the deputy chief minister.

Here is the caption: “Each opportunity to meet @MahashayDharmpal ji is a blessing. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude by Mahashay ji's gesture to donate 7500 #ppekits in addition to his generous contribution to the #CMReliefFund.

Sir, your kindness gives #Delhi hope & strength in these difficult times.”

Mahashay Dharmpal retweeted Sisodia’s tweet. He extended hearty gratitude towards Sisodia for accepting the “little offering” in Hindi.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,629

    +619*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,332

    +1,358*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,696

    +669*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,007

    +70*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres