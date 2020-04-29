MDH Owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati Donates 7500 PPE Kits to Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, has expressed gratitude to Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, owner and chairman of the renowned spice company Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH) for donating 7,500 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.

Sisodia shared two pictures on his personal Twitter account on April 28, where the 97-year-old spice mogul can be seen handing over the kits to Sisodia.

Each opportunity to meet @MahashyDharmpal ji is a blessing.



I'm overwhelmed with gratitude by Mahashay ji's gesture to donate 7500 #ppekits in addition to his generous contribution to the #CMReliefFund.



Sir, your kindness gives #Delhi hope & strength in these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/7ckWAbnDUn — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 28, 2020

Mentioning that each opportunity of meeting Mahashay Dharampal was a “blessing,” Sisodia wrote that this donation was in addition to the “generous contribution” to the Chief Minister Relief Fund that was made by the MDH owner.

“Sir, your kindness gives #Delhi hope and strength in these difficult times,” concluded the deputy chief minister.



Here is the caption: “Each opportunity to meet @MahashayDharmpal ji is a blessing. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude by Mahashay ji's gesture to donate 7500 #ppekits in addition to his generous contribution to the #CMReliefFund.



Sir, your kindness gives #Delhi hope & strength in these difficult times.”

Mahashay Dharmpal retweeted Sisodia’s tweet. He extended hearty gratitude towards Sisodia for accepting the “little offering” in Hindi.