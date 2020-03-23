English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

'Me-thali-ka': Musician's Desi Ode to Metallica on Janata Curfew Day is Winning Twitter

Image credit: Twitter

As the clock struck five on Sunday, lakhs of Indians stood in the balconies, windows and on terraces of their houses and clapped their hands, blew conches, banged plates and pans to successfully support the curfew and show gratitude.

In light of the ‘Janta Curfew’ declared by PM Modi on Sunday, the people of India stepped up to show support and unity.

In his address to the country on March 19, the Prime Minster appealed Indians to thank the warriors who are relentlessly fighting the Covid-19. For this, he asked people to observe a five minute ovation to these brave fighters by clapping hands, banging plates or ringing religious bells to express gratitude.

Many people uploaded their renditions during the clapping session on various social media platforms. Among these were a Twitter user who has posted a clip where he can be seen performing the ‘thali-banging’ with a unique twist.

In the shared video, he is playing some chords on guitar and simultaneously we see flashes of a spoon being chimed over a utensils-stand, giving it a Metallica and Enter Sandman pun.

He captioned his Twitter thread as, “Some quarantine content from me coming your way. Bartan Sandman by Me-thali-ca.”

The feat had some tempos that are reminiscent of the legendary band, Metallica’s iconic music beats.

The audio-visual has been viewed more than 4,000 times since it was shared. The tweet has left the Internet entertained and garnered amazing responses by Twitterati.

